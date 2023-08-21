Modified On Aug 21, 2023 06:00 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra XUV700

This is the second recall for the XUV700 since its launch, while it's the first recall for the XUV400 EV

The XUV700 has been recalled for a potential risk of the wiring loom getting cut in the engine bay.

The XUV400 EV is suspected of a fault in the return spring of the brake potentiometer.

Over a lakh units of the XUV700 are affected, whereas the more than 3,500 units of the XUV400 EV have been recalled.

The inspection and rectification will be done free of cost.

Mahindra has issued a recall for two of its SUVs, the XUV700 and XUV400 EV. Over 1 lakh units of the Mahindra XUV700, manufactured over the course of two years - from June 8, 2021 to June 28, 2023 - have been affected. On the other hand, more than 3,500 units of the Mahindra XUV400 EV, manufactured between February 16, 2023 and June 5, 2023, are included in this recall.

Reasons For The Recall

For the XUV700, there is a suspected potential risk of abrasion causing cuts in the wiring loom routing in the engine bay, which may result in overheating issues due to excess current. As for the XUV400, there is a suspected issue with the effectiveness of the spring return action of the brake potentiometer. To put it simply, the potential fault in the XUV400 EV could affect the driver’s experience under braking.

To fix this, Mahindra will individually contact the customers of these affected vehicles for the inspection and rectification of the malfunctioned part, and this will be done free of cost.

Previous Recall For XUV700

In November 2022, Mahindra recalled over 12,500 units of the Mahindra XUV700, along with the Scorpio N, due to a defective rubber bellow inside the clutch bell housing of the manual variants of the SUVs. This issue was also resolved through a free-of-cost part replacement.

XUV700 and XUV400 EV: Powertrain Recap

The XUV700 comes with both petrol and diesel engines: a 2-litre (200PS/380Nm) and a 2.2-litre diesel engine (up to 185PS/450Nm). Both units are being offered with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission, and the top-spec diesel variants are also offered with an optional all-wheel drive (AWD) drivetrain.

The XUV400 EV is an electric SUV which comes with two battery pack options: 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh. Both units are mated to a 150PS and 310Nm single electric motor, and while the smaller battery offers a MIDC-claimed driving range of 375km, the bigger one offers 456km.

Price Range

Mahindra retails the XUV700 in the price range of Rs 14.01 lakh to Rs 26.18 lakh, whereas the XUV400 EV is priced from Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 19.39 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). The former goes up against Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari, while its 5-seater version competes with MG Hector, Tata Harrier, and Hyundai Creta. The electric SUV rivals the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max.

