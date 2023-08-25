Modified On Aug 25, 2023 05:17 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon 2023

The new Nexon will be more premium in terms of design and features

Nexon and its EV version will sport Tata’s new design inside and out with inspirations from Curvv and Harrier EV.

Expected features include a touch-based AC panel, a 10.25-inch touchscreen system and a digital driver’s display.

Safety should improve with the addition of six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors.

New Nexon is likely to get the more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine; diesel engine to be retained.

No reports of powertrain updates for the Nexon EV yet.

The Tata Nexon facelift finally has a launch date and it is September 14. While Tata has been giving its SUV mild updates frequently over the years, this will be their first major upgrade since 2020. The Nexon EV facelift is due to get the same design and feature changes and enter the market on the same day.

Fresh Design

Going by the spy shots, the facelifted Nexon will sport a completely fresh design. The front profile will carry inspiration from the Tata Curvv and Harrier EV, with a full length LED DRL, sleek grille, split headlamp design, and sharper bumpers.

The alloy wheels will also be redesigned for the updated subcompact SUV. At the back, we’ll be seeing connected LED tail lights, a redesigned bumper, and a more pronounced boot. Similar changes are also expected onboard the Nexon EV with its exclusive set of visual elements.

Refreshed interiors

The cabin of both the Nexon and its EV version will undergo significant changes for a cleaner look. The facelifted Nexon has been spied with a new two-spoke steering wheel, touch-based climate control panel, and revised seat upholstery. These upgrades should be carried forward to the Nexon EV as well.

More features

The facelifted Nexon should gain a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors. The Nexon EV and its ICE version might also get ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), making Nexon the first sub-4-metre SUV to get this safety feature.

New Nexon Powertrains

The Nexon shall continue to be offered with petrol, diesel and of course electric powertrain options. It is expected to retain the 1.5-litre diesel engine (6-speed manual and AMT options) while the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine is most likely to be replaced by Tata’s new 1.2 TGDI turbo-petrol engine. The new petrol engine is rated at 125PS and 225Nm and is likely to gain a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission besides the manual stick.

As of now, there are no details if the Nexon EV will get any updates to the powertrain. It currently gets 30.2kWh (Prime) and 40.5kWh (Max) battery packs, with a claimed range of up to 312 kms and 453 kms, respectively.

2023 Nexon Prices

(Current Nexon EV Max For Reference)

Prices of the Nexon and Nexon EV facelifts will be hiked due to the significant upgrades, but mainly in their top variants. The ICE version currently ranges from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 14.60 lakh, while the EV counterpart is priced between Rs 14.49 lakh and Rs 19.54 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

