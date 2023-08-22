Modified On Aug 22, 2023 08:42 AM By Tarun for Toyota Rumion

The Rumion will be the fourth cross-badged product from the Toyota and Suzuki partnership

Bookings to open sometime next week along with price announcement.

It is a rebadged version of the Ertiga with minor styling tweaks inside and out.

Features a 7-inch touchscreen system, cruise control, four airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist, and rear camera.

Will be powered by Maruti’s 1.5-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options, and choice of CNG too.

Prices expected to commence from around Rs 8.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Toyota Rumion MPV is likely to be launched next week, i.e, either by the end of August or in early September. Our dealership sources have revealed that the bookings will also commence with the price announcement.

What is the Rumion?

The Rumion is a rebadged version of the Maruti Ertiga but with a refreshed front profile, inspired by the Toyota Innova, and different alloy wheels. The interior is slightly tweaked with dual-tone fabric seats and a different tone of shade for the dashboard trim.

Rumion’s comforts

The Toyota Rumion will come equipped with features such as projector headlamps, engine push start-stop button, automatic AC, cruise control, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Safety will be taken care of by four airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, and a rear parking camera.

Rumion powertrains

Powering the Rumion will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine which will come mated to 5-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmissions. Like the donor model, the Maruti Eritga, there’ll also be a CNG kit on offer with the manual, which will deliver 26.11km/kg, as claimed by Toyota.

Prices of the Toyota Rumion will be slightly higher than the Maruti Ertiga, which currently ranges from Rs 8.64 lakh to Rs 13.08 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be considered as an alternative to the likes of Kia Carens, Renault Triber, and Mahindra Marazzo.

