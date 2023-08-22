Modified On Aug 22, 2023 11:49 AM By Tarun for Kia Sonet 2024

With a fresh design, updated interiors, and more features, the Sonet will get a fresh lease of life three years after its debut

Facelifted Sonet spied again with a refreshed front profile, new alloy wheels, and new taillights.

Expected to get subtle styling upgrades inside the cabin as well.

Could gain dual 10.25-inch integrated displays for the touchscreen infotainment and cluster.

Safety could be enhanced by a 360-degree camera and ADAS.

Likely to continue with the same petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel engine options.

Launch expected in early 2024.

The Kia Sonet facelift has been spied yet again and is still under wraps. However, the test mule seems to be of a different variant. The subcompact SUV will get its first major update since its debut in 2020, sometime early next year.

What’s New?

Up front, the Sonet facelift will get updated LED headlights and DRLs along with a redesigned grille and bumper. The front parking sensors can also be seen on the bumper, which will be a new feature addition to the SUV.

It will get a fresh set of 16-inch alloy wheels, which also look different from the ones on the previously spotted GT Line test mule. It also leads us to believe that this is probably the HTX or HTX+ variant of the facelifted Sonet.

The rear profile will see the inclusion of connected LED taillights, just like the Seltos. Expect some tweaks to the bumper and boot lid as well.

Tweaks To The Interior

Although these spy images do not show the interior, we can expect some updates to the cabin styling as well. The centre console, seat upholstery, and interior theme could all be updated for a fresher appeal.

New Feature Additions

The new Sonet could get a dual display screen setup as seen in the Seltos with a digital driver’s display, a 360-degree camera, and maybe even ADAS (advanced driver assistance system).

It is currently loaded to the brim with features such as an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, paddle shifters, up to six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rear parking camera.

Any Powertrain Updates?

The 2024 Sonet should retain its existing set of engines, which include an 83PS 1.2-litre petrol, a 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol, and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel options. The turbo-petrol and diesel get the iMT (manual without clutch pedal) as standard with the choice of automatic transmissions.

Expected Price And Rivals

The facelifted Sonet will command a premium over its current price range of Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the Hyundai Venue , Tata Nexon , Mahindra XUV300 , Renault Kiger , Nissan Magnite and Maruti Suzuki Brezza .

