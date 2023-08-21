Published On Aug 21, 2023 11:23 AM By Tarun for Honda Elevate

The bookings for the Elevate opened in July and it has already reached dealerships

Elevate launch scheduled for September 4.

Available in SV, V, VX, and ZX trims.

Features an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, six airbags, and ADAS.

Powered by a 121PS 1.5-litre petrol engine with 6-speed manual and CVT transmissions.

Prices expected to commence from around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom)

Honda Elevate is all set to be launched on September 4. The Japanese carmaker’s much awaited compact SUV contender is available to book and can be checked out at dealerships as well.

The Elevate is available in four broad variants - SV, V, VX, and ZX. It carries a bold yet simple design, while maintaining Honda’s usual classy interior styling. Its 458-litre boot space is one of the biggest in its compact SUV segment.

Elevate Comforts

In terms of features, Honda equips the Elevate with an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch digital driver’s display, wireless charger, and automatic AC.

Safety is covered by six airbags, hill start assist, lane watch camera, electronic stability control, and rear parking camera. Active safety is further covered by an ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) suite, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, and high beam assist.

Under The Hood

Powering the Elevate is the City’s 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, which develops 121PS and 145Nm. Transmission duties are handled by 6-speed manual and CVT units. It won’t get a strong-hybrid option like the City, but the Elevate will be getting electrified by 2026.

