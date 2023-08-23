Modified On Aug 23, 2023 04:16 PM By Shreyash for Volvo C40 Recharge

The C40 Recharge is the second pure electric model from Volvo in India, offering a range of up to 530 km

The C40 Recharge is a SUV-coupe version of the XC40 Recharge.

It uses an improved 78kWh battery pack and offers a higher WLTP-claimed range of 530km.

It can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in 4.7 seconds thanks to dual-motor AWD with 408PS on offer.

Inside, it comes with amenities such as a 9-inch touchscreen, driver’s display and panoramic sunroof.

Expected to be priced at Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom)

In June 2023, Volvo took the wraps off the C40 Recharge for India, which is the SUV-coupe version of the XC40 Recharge. It's the second pure electric model from the Swedish carmaker in India, built upon the same Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) as the XC40 Recharge.

The prices of the C40 Recharge will be announced on September 4, and Volvo will open its order books for the same on September 5 The deliveries are slated to begin in the same month. Let’s have a brief overview of what’s on offer.

Sportier Design

The C40 Recharge looks almost identical to its sibling, the XC40 Recharge, especially if you talk about the front. The closed grille, Thor's hammer styled DRLs and the bumper design, and the 19-inch alloy wheels are directly taken from its mechanical sibling, the XC40 Recharge.

But as you move towards the profile, the C40 Recharge has got a sloping roofline, which gives it a coupe style and sleeker appearance compared to the XC40 Recharge.

A Feature Loaded Cabin

The C40 Recharge shares a lot of things with the XC40 Recharge including the list of equipment on offer. It comes with a 9-inch vertically-oriented touchscreen unit, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, electrically adjustable front seats (with heated and cooling function), dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof and a premium Harman Kardon sound system.

Talking about the safety, the C40 Recharge is equipped with a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, collision avoidance and mitigation, lane keeping aid, post impact braking, driver alert and run-off mitigation. It further gets seven airbags, hill assist function and a 360 degree camera.

Same Performance, More Range

Yes, the Volvo C40 Recharge also uses a 78kWh battery pack, as fitted on the XC40 Recharge, but it’s not the same. Volvo has improved the energy efficiency of the battery pack thanks to a new cell supplier, and since the design of the C40 Recharge is sleeker and more aerodynamic, it offers a higher range of 530 km, which is 112 km more than the XC40 Recharge.

Through its dual motor setup, it can put down 408PS and 660Nm to the tarmac, and can sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.7 seconds.The C40 Recharge supports up to 150kW DC fast charging which can rejuvenate the battery from 10 to 80 percent in 27 minutes.

Expected Price & Rivals

Volvo could price the C40 Recharge at around Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom), which is pricier than the XC40 Recharge. It will take on the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and BMW i4.