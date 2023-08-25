Modified On Aug 25, 2023 08:18 AM By Rohit for Lexus LM 2023

The new Lexus LM, based on the new Toyota Vellfire, takes the luxury aspect up a few levels

Lexus to launch the second-gen LM MPV in India soon.

To be available in 4- and 7-seat configurations.

Exterior highlights consist of a huge spindle grille and dapper LED lighting.

Inside, it packs a 48-inch TV, a 23-speaker surround sound system and heated ottoman seats.

India-spec model’s powertrain details are yet unknown.

Globally available with two options: a 2.4-litre turbo mild-hybrid and a 2.5-litre strong-hybrid unit.

The premium and luxury MPV space is set to get another contender soon in the form of the new Lexus LM. While we await its prices, the luxury carmaker has now opened bookings for the MPV. The second-generation Lexus LM is based on the recently launched Toyota Vellfire.

Striking On The Outside

Its face is distinguished by the massive front windshield and the enormous spindle grille that stretches down to the bottom lip of the front fascia. Lexus has provided it with dapper LED headlights featuring tri-piece LED elements.

When viewed from the sides, the MPV’s big footprint is the first thing you notice thanks to the long wheelbase. The profile highlights include the multi-spoke alloy wheels and the electronically sliding rear doors.

Things are cleaner at the back with the most distinctive design element being the connected and wraparound LED taillights along with the tall rear windscreen.

A Cabin Full Of Luxury

Being a Lexus, it is opulent inside thanks a cream-coloured cabin theme and a minimalistic dashboard layout with two large screens for the driver’s display and the infotainment system. The latter also has integrated dials for both audio and climate control. The MPV boasts of a variety of seating options globally – 4-, 6- and 7-seat layouts – with only the 4- and 6-seat variants being planned for the Indian market.

The highlight of the Lexus LM is the second row which packs all the bells and whistles of the MPV. Occupants here are treated to wide reclining ottoman seats, a 23-speaker surround sound system, pillow-styled headrests and a humongous 48-inch TV mounted on the partition between the front and rear sections of the cabin. Lexus is also offering it with 64-colour ambient lighting, heated and ventilated seats, and a bunch of active safety features.

Certain Lexus-firsts in this new-gen LM include heated armrests and ottomans, new handles for the powered rear doors, and a rear climate control panel integrated into the roof.

A Relatively Greener Powertrain

Globally, Lexus offers the LM with two powertrain options: a 2.4-litre turbo mild-hybrid and a 2.5-litre strong-hybrid powertrain. It remains to be seen which powertrain will be on offer with the India-spec model, but the latter is more likely.

How Much Would It Cost?

We are expecting Lexus to price the second-gen LM at a premium over the Vellfire, which is priced from Rs 1.20 crore to Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom Delhi). While its only direct competitor will be the Toyota Vellfire, it will also serve as an alternative to 3-row luxury SUVs such as the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS. We’re also expecting the return of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class in its latest avatar in the near future, which would rival the Lexus LM.

