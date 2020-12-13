Car News That Mattered: Tata HBX, Skoda Rapid Rider, Toyota Fortuner TRD And More

Published On Dec 13, 2020 09:00 AM By Rohit for Tata HBX

It’s not been the busiest of weeks but we did spy some upcoming models

Spied This Week

Tata HBX Spied Again: Tata showcased the concept version of its micro SUV, the HBX, at Auto Expo 2020. While it has been spied a few times earlier, we recently spotted a probable high-spec test mule of the HBX revealing new details .

2021 Ford Mid-size SUV?: Back in 2019, Ford and Mahindra joined hands to handle the former’s India operations. As per the joint venture, both brands have agreed to develop multiple models including an SUV based on the next-gen XUV500. Could the spied model be the one?

Discontinued Variants

Toyota Fortuner TRD: Toyota’s full-size SUV is about to get a mid-life update soon but the carmaker had earlier launched a limited run TRD Edition of the outgoing model. Based on the top-spec diesel-AT variants, it got sportier cosmetics and some added features too. How different was it from the standard model and how much premium did it command? All the answers here .

Skoda Rapid Rider Variant: The BS6-updated Rapid was launched in late-May 2020 with the reintroduction of the popular base-spec Rider variant. Skoda has now discontinued it, thereby raising the entry price of the sedan. Head here to find out what made it so popular and whether it is still the most affordable model in its segment.

What’s Coming Next

Skoda VISION IN Production-spec Name Reveal Soon: It’s almost a year now that Skoda has been working on an SUV to take on the popular Korean compact SUV duo. It was showcased in concept form (named VISION IN) at Auto Expo 2020. Now, in an exclusive interaction with Skoda India’s Director, Zac Hollis, we managed to get details of when the model will be unveiled and launched in 2021 .

