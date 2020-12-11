Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition Discontinued In India

Modified On Dec 11, 2020 01:53 PM By Rohit for Toyota Fortuner

This variant offered a host of sportier cosmetic upgrades and added features

TRD Edition came with revised bumpers, dual-tone black roof, and blacked-out alloy wheels.

Feature updates included a 360-degree camera and auto-folding ORVMs.

Toyota offered it with the 2.8-litre diesel engine, mated to a 6-speed AT without mechanical changes.

It commanded a premium of Rs 2.45 lakh over the corresponding standard variants of the SUV.

The facelifted Fortuner is due to launch in India in early-2021.

Toyota has discontinued the limited run TRD Edition of the Fortuner . Based on the top-spec diesel-AT variant, this edition was launched in August 2020. It was offered with both 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrains. Here’s how it was priced compared to the standard SUV:

Fortuner Diesel-AT TRD Edition (Discontinued) Standard Variant 4x2 Rs 34.98 lakh Rs 32.53 lakh 4x4 Rs 36.88 lakh Rs 34.43 lakh

*all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi

The TRD Edition variants were priced at a premium of Rs 2.45 lakh over their corresponding diesel automatic variants. The Fortuner TRD was offered with a single 2.8-litre diesel engine (177PS/450Nm). It was paired to a 6-speed automatic gearbox and came with both the 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrains. Toyota offers the standard Fortuner with diesel-manual and a 2.7-litre petrol engine (166PS/245Nm) as well. While the petrol unit is offered with both manual and automatic transmissions, it misses out on the 4x4 drivetrain.

This limited edition variant came with a host of cosmetic upgrades including slightly tweaked front and rear bumpers, 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, a bunch of TRD badges, and dual-tone black roof. Inside, Toyota offered the Fortuner TRD with a black and maroon theme layout for the cabin.

Also Read: MG Gloster vs Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner: Real-world Performance Comparison

Toyota offered the TRD Edition with additional features such as illuminated scuff plates, a 360-degree camera, and auto-folding outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs). The carmaker also offered a Special Technology pack that came with a head-up display, tyre pressure monitoring system, rear wireless phone charger, air ionizer, video recorder, and puddle lamps at an additional cost. The standard Fortuner is already equipped with bi-beam LED projector headlamps, powered tailgate with height-adjust memory, electrically adjustable front seats, cruise control, seven airbags, and leather upholstery.

The Fortuner TRD had a single direct rival in the form of the Ford Endeavour Sport. The standard version of Toyota’s full-size SUV continues to rival the Ford Endeavour , Mahindra Alturas G4, MG Gloster , VW Tiguan Allspace, Honda CR-V, and the upcoming BS6 Skoda Kodiaq. Toyota is expected to launch the facelifted Fortuner by early-2021 and select dealerships have already commenced unofficial bookings.

Read More on : Toyota Fortuner Automatic