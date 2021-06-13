Car News That Mattered: Skoda Octavia, And Luxury Cars Launched, Offers, Spy Shots And More

Published On Jun 13, 2021 08:00 AM By Dhruv for Skoda Octavia

Apart from a slew of launches, we have some great offers for those looking to buy a new car

New Launches

Skoda Octavia: The much-awaited sedan from Skoda has finally been launched in India, and it can be had in two variants. Both the variants are well-equipped in terms of tech and comfort, and to know how much it will cost you to bring the new Octavia home, head here. To see what other cars you can buy in the same price bracket, head here.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS: If you were waiting to buy one of these, we’ve got some bad news for you. There were more than 50 units allocated for India, but all of them were sold out even before the prices were announced. A new batch will be coming in the first half of 2022 though, so find out more about it here before it is sold out again.

Jaguar F-Pace Facelift: Jaguar has given the F-Pace a slight nip and tuck, refreshing its outlook for the next couple of years. If you are looking to buy one, it’s going to cost you…. Head here to find out.

Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder: From large luxury SUVs to something Italian and exotic, Lamborghini has launched the topless version of the Huracan EVO RWD. Fun fact - it is one of the last rear-wheel-drive cars left in Lamborghini’s lineup. Check out this jaw-dropping convertible here.

Offers On Cars

Maruti: It’s not often that Maruti cars get huge deals since they are already popular and hold their value quite well. This month however seems favourable for bringing home that Maruti that you have been eyeing for quite some time, especially if it is a Swift. Check out what discounts you can have on Maruti ARENA cars in the month of June, over here. If you are more interested in checking out the offers on NEXA cars, head here.

Hyundai: Another carmaker that isn’t too big on discounts is Hyundai, but June could be your lucky month. There is a maximum discount of Rs 1.50 lakh if you’re looking to go electric, and those of you looking to bring the i20 with an iMT (clutchless manual) transmission are in for a surprise. Here’s a hint - it’s got something to do with a free extended warranty. Head here to check out all the details.

Renault: The arrival of the Kiger has attracted more people to Renault, and to keep the ball rolling, it is offering some feisty discounts on the Kwid, Triber and the Duster. Check them out here.

Spy Shots

Mahindra XUV700: Once again, I repeat we have once again spotted the XUV700, and frankly we are waiting for this car to be revealed just as much as you are(feels like the Thar all over again). However, this time we caught a glimpse of its rear end and gained some clarity on its design. Check it out here.

Other News

Skoda Kushaq: With the Octavia now out of the way, the coast is clear for Skoda to launch the Kushaq. We have received word that production of this new SUV has already begun at its Chakan plant, and the first few units of the SUV have rolled off the assembly line. Here’s all you need to know.

Land Cruiser: After more than a decade, Toyota has given the Land Cruiser a generational update. The best part? Despite being discontinued in countries like the US, it is coming to India. Here’s what you can expect.

