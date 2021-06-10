Jaguar Brings The Facelifted F-Pace To India At Rs 69.99 Lakh

Modified On Jun 10, 2021 06:37 PM By Rohit for Jaguar F-Pace

With the facelift, the 2021 F-Pace has become costlier by Rs 3.92 lakh

Both petrol and diesel variants are priced equally at Rs 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The SUV is now available in a single, fully loaded R Dynamic S trim.

Exterior changes include updated headlamps, alloy wheels, and taillamps.

The cabin has a larger 11.4-inch touchscreen unit and two new colour schemes.

The facelifted SUV is provided with 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engines mated to an 8-speed automatic.

Jaguar has launched the facelifted F-Pace in India and started customer deliveries as well. The SUV is available in one fully loaded trim, the R Dynamic S, which replaces the Prestige. Both petrol and diesel (new) variants are priced at Rs 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom India). The facelifted model is Rs 3.92 lakh more expensive than the pre-facelift version.

Old Price New Price Difference R-Dynamic S Petrol Rs 66.07 lakh (Prestige) Rs 69.99 lakh +Rs 3.92 lakh R-Dynamic S Diesel -- Rs 69.99 lakh --

The facelifted SUV gets sleeker LED headlamps with dual J-shaped LED DRLs, a larger chrome-studded front grille, chunkier air intakes, and a revised bonnet. Other changes on the outside include redesigned alloy wheels, updated LED taillamps, and a revised rear bumper.

The 2021 F-Pace comes with two all-new interior colour schemes: Mars Red and Siena Tan. Of course, the highlight of the cabin is JLR’s new 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen system with connected car tech as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SUV also offers wireless charging, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic glass roof, and a 12-way power-adjustable driver seat.

Jaguar has equipped the SUV with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (250PS/365Nm) and a new 2.0-litre turbo-diesel (204PS/430Nm). Both engines get all-wheel drivetrains and are paired with an 8-speed automatic.

The facelifted F-Pace rekindles its rivalry with the BMW X3 , Volvo XC60, and Mercedes-Benz GLC . While the SUV has been introduced in only one trim, we hope Jaguar brings the facelifted SVR variant here as well, considering it is already on sale internationally.