Skoda Octavia vs Similarly Priced Cars: How Does It Fare?

Modified On Jun 11, 2021 07:23 PM By Sonny for Skoda Octavia

The high price tag of the well-equipped Octavia places it closer to premium SUVs than to executive sedans. We find out how close it really is.

The fourth-gen Skoda Octavia has now been launched in India in two trims. It is available with only a 190PS/320Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, mated to a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic) transmission that sends power to the front wheels. The Octavia is offered in two well-equipped variants and its pricing has put it far above segment rival Hyundai Elantra but it is now in contention with a whole lot of similarly priced SUVs. Let’s find out how the Skoda’s prices fare against them.

Petrol vs Petrol

First, we’ll compare the prices of petrol-powered models that are priced close to the petrol-only Octavia.

Skoda Octavia Jeep Compass Hyundai Tucson Volkswagen Tiguan (expected) Skoda Superb S DCT - Rs 25.49 lakh GLS AT - Rs 24.62 lakh Style - Rs 25.99 lakh Highline - Rs 28 lakh L&K - Rs 28.99 lakh Sportline - Rs 31.99 lakh

The Octavia is pricier than the top-spec petrol-powered variants of the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.

The Compass is offered with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine making 163PS and 250Nm, paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. In the S variant, it is equipped with ventilated front seats, a 360-degree parking camera, wireless charging, and a tyre pressure monitoring. None of these features are available in the Octavia Style.

Hyundai offers the Tucson with a 2.0-litre petrol engine, mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic. It produces 152PS and 192Nm. The GLS feature list includes power-adjustable front seats, powered tailgate, wireless charging, and a panoramic sunroof over the entry-level Skoda Octavia.

The facelifted Volkswagen Tiguan, which is due to be launched this year, is expected to be priced similarly to the Octavia. It will likely get the same powertrain but might not be as well-equipped as the top-spec Skoda executive sedan.

The L&K Octavia is only Rs 3 lakh more affordable than the entry-level variant of its larger sibling, the Superb. While both get the same engine, the Superb offers a more luxurious and spacious cabin experience.

Petrol vs Diesel

Next, let’s see which diesel-powered models are priced within contention of the new Octavia.

Skoda Octavia Jeep Compass Hyundai Tucson Citroen C5 Aircross GL(O) - Rs 24.62 lakh Style - Rs 25.99 lakh GLS - Rs 25.96 lakh Limited (O) 4x4 AT - Rs 26.49 lakh GLS AWD - Rs 27.35 lakh L&K - Rs 28.99 lakh S 4x4 AT - Rs 28.49 lakh Feel - Rs 29.90 lakh

While the Octavia is only offered with a petrol-automatic powertrain, the premium mid-size SUVs are available with diesel engines too.

The Tucson’s 2.0-litre diesel engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic, produces 185PS of power and 400Nm of torque. Its entry-level variant is more affordable than the entry-level Octavia by more than a lakh, while the range-topping GLS variant is only cheaper by Rs 3,000. Both Tucson variants offer some additional comforts over the Octavia Style variant. The Tucson GLS is also available with 4WD for an extra Rs 1.39 lakh but it is a lot more affordable than the similarly equipped Octavia L&K.

Jeep offers the Compass with a 2.0-litre diesel engine, mated to a 9-speed automatic. It makes 172PS and 350Nm. The diesel-auto variants also offer the 4x4 drivetrain. Its top-spec variant is Rs 50,000 more affordable than the top-spec Octavia while offering a few extra features in addition to the off-roading capabilities.

The Citroen C5 Aircross is the newest entrant in India’s premium mid-size SUV segment and it is nearly a lakh more expensive than the top-spec Octavia. It is also offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic. It makes 177PS and 400Nm. The Citroen SUV is not as premium or well-equipped as the Octavia L&K but it does offer a spacious and comfortable cabin experience.

Octavia L&K vs Full-size, body-on-frame 7-Seater SUVs

Lastly, we’re comparing the price of the top-spec Skoda Octavia against similarly priced entry-level variants of the three-row, frame-based SUVs.

Skoda Octavia Toyota Fortuner Ford Endeavour MG Gloster Mahindra Alturas G4 L&K - Rs 28.99 lakh 4x2 AT - Rs 28.73 lakh 4x2 Petrol MT - Rs 30.34 lakh Titanium 4x2 Diesel AT - Rs 29.99 lakh Super 7-str Diesel AT - Rs 29.98 lakh

The top-spec Skoda Octavia is more affordable than most full-size premium SUV offerings, but only by a margin of around Rs 1 lakh. The entry-level Mahindra Alturas is cheaper than the sedan by just Rs 26,000.

All these SUVs offer different advantages, compared to the Skoda executive sedan. Not only do they have distinctive driving dynamics, they also come with an extra row of seats over the Octavia.

The Toyota Fortuner is the only one to offer a petrol-manual option in the full-size SUV segment, while the others are only available with diesel-automatic powertrains. All their entry-level variants are rear-wheel drive only.

In terms of feature comforts, it is a bit of a draw between the Octavia L&K and these SUV variants as both get some equipment that the other does not.

The fourth-gen Skoda Octavia is in a space of its own in the Indian market. It caters to an audience that enjoys driving dynamics and a premium cabin experience over high-seating positions, a sunroof, and some additional comforts. But if you’re looking to buy a new car for around Rs 30 lakh, you now have the choice of something other than an SUV.

