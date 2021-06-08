Renault Kiger And Others Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 75,000 This Month

Maximum savings of up to Rs 55,000 on the Triber.

The Kwid gets benefits of up to Rs 52,000.

Renault is offering the Duster Turbo with maximum discounts of up to Rs 75,000.

Renault is offering benefits on all models in its India lineup including the Kiger. While the sub-4m SUV only gets corporate or rural offers along with a loyalty bonus, other models also get cash discounts and exchange bonuses. Here’s a look at the model-wise offers effective till June 30, 2021:

Renault Kiger

It is also being offered with a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 or rural offer of Rs 5,000.

The Kiger comes with a 5-year/1lakh km extended warranty as a loyalty benefit, including either an exchange benefit or on buying an additional Renault car.

Renault Kwid

The Kwid gets a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 or a rural discount of Rs 5,000. Only one of the two benefits can be availed.

The STD and RXE 0.8-litre variants carry only a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000.

There is a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000, which either includes an exchange bonus or a cash discount for those buying an additional Renault model.

The additional cash discount of Rs 2,000 is available on bookings made either on Renault’s website or app for the 2021 Kwid. However, it is not applicable to the base-spec STD and second-to-base RXE variants.

Renault is offering the 2020 Kwid with a cash discount of Rs 20,000. If you wish to buy the 2021 model, the same discount drops to Rs 10,000.

Renault Triber

Renault is offering a cash discount up to Rs 25,000 on the 2020 model.

The 2021 Triber comes with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 (applicable only on the range topping RXT and RXZ variants) and an additional cash discount of Rs 5,000 for bookings made either on Renault’s website or app. Hence, the 2021 model gets total savings of up to Rs 45,000 as all other benefits remain the same.

Select variants of the Triber are eligible for an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000. The latter can be availed either as an exchange bonus or a cash discount (for those buying an additional Renault car).

There’s a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 for select employees. For rural customers (farmers, sarpanches, and members of gram panchayats), the carmaker is offering a special benefit of Rs 5,000. Buyers can either avail the corporate discount or the rural offer, but not both at the same time.