Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder Launched In India At Rs 3.54 Crore

The Huracan EVO is currently the only Lamborghini that can be had in a rear-wheel-drive configuration

Lamborghini has launched the Huracan EVO RWD Spyder in India at a starting price of Rs 3.54 crore (ex-showroom pan-India). It is a convertible variant in the Huracan range, and its roof can be electrically operated at up to a speed of 50kmph. For reference, the AWD Spyder variant is priced at Rs 4.10 crore (ex-showroom pan-India), and is a tad bit more powerful.

The Huracan EVO RWD Spyder is a mid-engined supercar that has a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine mounted behind the cockpit. It’s good for 610PS and 560Nm, all of which drive the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual clutch transmission. All of this translates into a 0-100kmph sprint time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 324kmph.

Lamborghini offers three driving modes with the Huracan EVO RWD Spyder: Strada, Sport, and Corsa. Strada is meant for maximum traction, whereas Sport mode allows for a bit of fun with the rear wheels happy to break traction when you prod the throttle. Corsa is meant for delivering excellent lap times and seeks to optimise traction during cornering while offering maximum power.

There’s an 8.4-inch HMI touchscreen that not only helps you control all the settings of the car but also offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Lamborghini has provides this particular variant of the Huracan with 19-inch wheels as standard. However, you can use 20-inch wheels as well to further enhance its appeal. These wheels are draped in Pirelli P Zero tyres to rein in all that performance. For those of you who like a touchscreen in your car, Lamborghini offers an 8.4-inch HMI touchscreen,.

The Huracan EVO RWD Spyder goes up against the upcoming Mclaren 720S that will soon be launched in India. The only difference is that the latter has a fixed roof. In global markets, McLaren does offer a convertible variant of the 720S, but that has yet not been confirmed for the Indian market.

