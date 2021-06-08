Mercedes-Maybach GLS Is Here To Quench Your Thirst For Luxury On Wheels

Modified On Jun 08, 2021 02:02 PM By Rohit for Mercedes-Benz GLS

It is Maybach’s first SUV in India and is priced at Rs 2.43 crore (ex-showroom)

The Maybach GLS 600 is essentially the GLS 450 with 93mm of extra space in the second row.

It gets two individual reclining seats in the second row with cooling, heating and massage functions.

Notable features include front and rear wireless charging, four-zone climate control, and 64-colour ambient lighting.

The Maybach GLS 600 is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine with a 48V mild-hybrid tech.

It rivals the likes of the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan in India.

Mercedes-Benz has launched the Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC in India at Rs 2.43 crore (ex-showroom). It is the first SUV from Maybach in the country.

While the Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC is essentially the standard GLS 450 sold in India, its length has been cut short by 2mm. However, it is 31mm wider and 15mm taller than the latter. It also has 93mm of extra space (over the standard GLS) in the second row.

Unveiled globally at the end of 2019, the GLS 600 4MATIC is luxury personified. Its cabin is a standout; the second row has two individual seats -- reclinable up to 43.5 degrees -- in a lounge-like position with electrically adjustable foot support. And if the space offered in this row is any less for you, you can move the front co-passenger seat forward and free up more legroom. The second-row seats come with ventilation, heating, and massage functions for increased comfort.

The Maybach GLS features 64-colour ambient lighting, two 12.3-inch connected screens, a panoramic sunroof, a 7-inch MBUX tablet in the rear armrest to control various functions, wireless charging in the front and rear, and rear electric sunblinds. It also comes with an in-car refrigerator with champagne glasses, four-zone climate control, optional 11.6-inch rear entertainment screens, and a 13-speaker Burmester sound system.

On the outside, the Maybach GLS 600 gets a chrome-slatted front grille with ‘Maybach’ insignia in the centre, multi-beam LED headlamps, a ‘Maybach’ badge on the D-pillar, up to 23-inch alloy wheels, auto-folding footboard, and LED tail lamps connected by a chrome strip. The Maybach GLS 600 is available in 15 body paints, including five dual-tone options.

The Maybach GLS 600 is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo petrol engine (557PS/730Nm) with a 48V mild-hybrid tech. It offers an additional 22PS and 250Nm boost under hard acceleration. This unit comes paired with a 9-speed AT and gets an all-wheel drivetrain. It can go from 0 to 100kmph in just 4.9 seconds, impressive for an SUV of its size.

Mercedes-Benz has priced the Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC at a hefty premium of Rs 1.39 crore over the GLS 450, which costs Rs 1.04 crore. In India, the Maybach GLS 600 takes on the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Read More on : Mercedes-Benz GLS diesel