Hyundai Kona Electric, i20, And Others Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh This June

Published On Jun 09, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Hyundai i20

Hyundai is offering a cash discount of up to Rs 1.5 lakh this month

  • The Kona Electric gets maximum benefits of up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

  • Savings of up to Rs 50,000 being offered on the Grand i10 Nios and Aura.

  • Hyundai is offering the Santro with discounts of up to Rs 40,000.

  • All offers are valid until June 30, 2021.

The monthly offers list for Hyundai cars is out and the i20 continues to be a part of it in June as well. It is the only model to get an extended warranty (only on select variants) as part of the benefits along with an exchange bonus and corporate discount. Other Hyundai cars come with cash discounts too. Here’s the laydown of model-wise offers valid till June 30:

Hyundai Santro

Offer

Santro

Era (Base-spec) and CNG variants

Other Variants

Cash Discount

Rs 10,000

Rs 25,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 25,000

Up to Rs 40,000

  • The base-spec Era and CNG variants get total savings of up to Rs 25,000 while others come with benefits of up to Rs 40,000.

  • Hyundai has priced the Santro between Rs 4.73 lakh and Rs 6.41 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offer

Grand i10 Nios

Turbo Variants

Magna MT Variants

Other MT Variants

AMT Variants

Cash Discount

Rs 35,000

Rs 25,000

Rs 15,000

Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 50,000

Up to Rs 40,000

Up to Rs 30,000

Up to Rs 25,000

  • The offers on the Grand i10 Nios vary depending on the variant and powertrain chosen.

  • Hyundai is offering the CNG variants of the hatchback with discounts of up to Rs 15,000 but they don’t get any cash discount.

  • It is priced from Rs 5.23 lakh to Rs 8.45 lakh.

Hyundai i20

Offer

i20

iMT Turbo Variants

Diesel Variants

A 5-year/60,000km Extended Warranty (worth Rs 12,999)

Yes

No

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 15,000

  • Hyundai is offering the i20 iMT (clutchless manual) Turbo with a 5-year/60,000km extended warranty worth Rs 12,999.

  • The iMT Turbo and diesel variants get the same exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

  • Hyundai has priced the premium hatchback between Rs 6.85 lakh and Rs 11.34 lakh

Hyundai Aura

Offer

Aura

Turbo Variant

MT Variants

AMT Variants

Cash Discount

Rs 35,000

Rs 15,000

Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 50,000 

Up to Rs 30,000

Up to Rs 25,000

  • Hyundai is offering the Aura CNG with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount but there’s no cash discount on offer.

  • The Aura is priced from Rs 5.97 lakh to Rs 9.35 lakh.

Hyundai Kona Electric

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 1.5 lakh

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 1.5 lakh

  • The Hyundai EV gets only a cash discount of Rs 1.5 lakh.

  • Hyundai sells the Kona Electric from Rs 23.77 lakh to Rs 23.96 lakh.

Note: These offers may vary depending on the state and the chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for the exact details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Published by
Rohit
