Mahindra XUV700 Rear-end Spied, Tail Lamp Design Revealed

Published On Jun 11, 2021 08:00 AM By Dhruv for Mahindra XUV700

Unlike the XUV500, the XUV700 sports a horizontal tail lamp design, which looks cleaner

The production-spec Mahindra XUV700 has once again been spied on public roads, this time giving us a good look at its rear-end. This is not the first time the XUV700 has been spied in recent years, but this is the first time we have gotten a clear idea of how its rear end will be styled.

From the face of it, the rear-end of the XUV700 has glimpses of the XUV500 in it. The bulky haunches on the sides, the low loading lip, and the sharp creases all make a case for it. The tail lamp design does look simple, although the presence of LEDs can be made out even with all the camouflage. The overall design seems rectangular-ish, sleek and extends well onto the boot-lid.

Apart from that, a high-mounted stop light can be seen on the integrated roof spoiler. A rear wipe-wash system can also be seen so this could be one of the higher variants of the XUV700, or even the top-spec variant. The loading lip is also low, and last but not the least, adjustable headrests can be spotted in the last row of the SUV.

The XUV700 will be a premium offering from Mahindra, and as we already know from other spy shots, we are expecting features like a single housing for the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen, flush door handles, level 1 autonomous driving tech, dual zone climate control and more. For a full list of such features you can check out our comprehensive story on the same, over here.

As far as the engines are concerned, the XUV700 is expected to be equipped with the same 2.2-litre diesel and the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Thar, albeit in a higher state of tune. We expect them to churn out power in the region of 190PS in the XUV700, a big step up from the Thar. We also expect 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions to be offered with both the engines. Mahindra has confirmed that XUV700 will come with an optional all-drive-wheel option.

A reveal is expected sometime in July 2021, with the launch shortly after and we expect the XUV700 to be priced between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 22 lakh (both ex-showroom). In that price range, the XUV700 will compete against the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar, MG’s Hector Plus and the Tata Safari.

