New Skoda Octavia Is Now Available From Rs 25.99 Lakh

Modified On Jun 11, 2021 10:52 AM By Sonny for Skoda Octavia

The fourth-generation sedan looks meaner, offers more tech and a gets a single 2-litre turbo-petrol engine

Octavia is available in two trims: Style and Laurin & Klement.

They are priced at Rs 25.99 lakh and Rs 28.99 lakh respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Only offered with the 190PS/320Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic.

Virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster, new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and powered driver’s seat as standard.

Octavia’s only direct rival is the Hyundai Elantra.

The fourth-gen Skoda Octavia is now available in India with prices ranging from Rs 25.99 lakh to Rs 28.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It looks sharper than before, gets a modern dashboard for its premium cabin and a single petrol-automatic powertrain.

Skoda is offering the new Octavia in just two trims: Style, and Laurin & Klement. Both are available with the 190PS/320Nm 2-litre turbo-petrol engine paired to a 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic) transmission. It’s the same powertrain you’ll find in the bigger and more premium Superb and the upcoming facelifted Kodiaq, so it’s safe to say that it is adequate for the Octavia as well.

The cabin gets leather upholstery as standard with a 12-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster and the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment display. Skoda’s new infotainment system also integrates a touchbar below the display that can be used two ways: slide with one finger to control the volume, and use two to cycle through the display. Climate controls are now operated via the central display instead of getting their own panel in the central console. This also allows for a cleaner design for the central console and tunnel.

Since the DSG uses shift-by-wire technology, the Octavia gets a drive-select toggle in the console tunnel, like a modern day Porsche, instead of the usual stick. There are paddle shifters mounted behind the new two-spoke steering wheel for a sporty experience if the driver wants to change gears themselves.

In the more expensive L&K trim, the Octavia’s equipment list includes a 12-way power adjustable front passenger seat, a wireless charging pad, adaptive LED headlamps, tyre pressure monitor, hands-free parking assist, a powered boot lid (with kick to open), 12-speaker Canton premium sound system, and driver fatigue alert. Some of the visual differences on the L&K are the extra bits of chrome and the dual-tone alloy wheels. It also gets two extra colour options, brown and silver, over the Style variant which is offered in white, black and blue.

The new-gen Octavia continues to be well-equipped in terms of safety features as well with six airbags - dual front, front side, and front and rear curtain airbags. The L&K trim adds rear side airbags for a total of eight. It also gets front and rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, ISOFIX anchorage, ABS, ESC, hill hold control and anti-slip regulation as standard.

During the Octavia’s absence from the market, Honda discontinued the Civic. The Hyundai Elantra is presently the only direct rival to the fourth-gen Skoda sedan but not in terms of pricing. The Octavia’s price positions it in contention with premium mid-size SUVs like the Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass and Citroen C5 Aircross.

Read More on : Octavia Automatic