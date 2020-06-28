Car News That Mattered: Maruti S-Presso CNG, Fuel Prices, Jeep Compass Facelift & MG Hector Plus

Published On Jun 28, 2020 08:59 AM By Dhruv.A for Jeep Compass 2021

The diesel prices set a dubious distinction, especially for car owners in Delhi

Maruti S-Presso CNG: Maruti has added an ace to the S-Presso’s arsenal by giving it a factory-fitted CNG kit. It’s now the only one in its category to get a CNG which claims more than 30km of travel per kgm of CNG. How much does it cost and what’s the exact efficiency figure? Answer here.

Honda City Bookings: Contrary to our expectations, Honda has opened the official pre-bookings for the 2020 City a little early. How does the booking amount vary for online buyers and showroom visitors? When is the launch scheduled for? Answers this way.

Fuel Prices: Cost of fuel prices might have been occasionally increasing throughout the past decade. However, things have gone completely awry in the last few weeks as they have been hiked consecutively for 18 days. And to our astonishment, diesel is now costlier than petrol in the country capital. Here’s why.

Jeep Compass Facelift: We spotted the updated Jeep Compass testing in India for the first time. What revisions can be made out of the pictures? Expected new features? When is it coming? Find out here.

MG Hector Plus: The MG Hector Plus will be launched in July but we have already caught hold of its variant details. Yes, it will be available with all the existing Hector’s powertrain combinations except one.

