Diesel Now Pricier Than Petrol In Delhi For The First Time Ever

Published On Jun 24, 2020 03:40 PM By Sonny

Prices of both fuels have been hiked consistently over recent weeks

Petrol prices were hiked for 17 consecutive days until June 23.

Diesel prices increased by 48p per litre in 18th consecutive hike since June 7.

Delhi fuel prices now stand at Rs 79.76 per litre for petrol and Rs 79.88 per litre for diesel.

The prices of petrol and diesel across India have been hiked multiple times in recent days. In Delhi, the prices have been hiked for 18 consecutive days and as a result, have reached a new record. At Rs 79.88 per litre, diesel is now more expensive than petrol which is priced at Rs 79.76 per litre.

The price of diesel was hiked by 48 paise per litre across the country while the price of petrol remained unchanged for once. Even though the price hike is applicable on a pan-India basis, it may vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or value added tax (VAT). Thus, in other metro cities, diesel continues to be more affordable despite fuel prices being revised on a daily basis since May 2017.

Related: Petrol And Diesel Prices Hiked For 16th Consecutive Day, Diesel At New High

Over the past 18 days, diesel has become pricier by more than Rs 10 per litre. Meanwhile, petrol prices have gone up by more than Rs 8.5 per litre after 17 consecutive days of being hiked.

To put these fuel hikes into perspective, consider the following example. If you were to fill your car with 25 litres of fuel in Delhi before June 7, you would have paid just over Rs 1,780 for petrol and Rs 1,735 for diesel. Today, the same amount of fuel would cost Rs 1,994 for petrol and Rs 1,997 for diesel. That’s an added cost of more than Rs 200 in less than three weeks.