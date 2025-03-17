Jeep Compass Gets A New Limited Edition Named The Sandstorm Edition

The Sandstorm Edition is basically an accessory package worth Rs 49,999 for the SUV that comprises some cosmetic changes along with new features to be sold in limited numbers

The Sandstorm Edition is available on the lower trims, Sport, Longitude, and Longitude (O).

Design changes include new decals on the hood and the side, and a ‘Jeep Sandstorm’ badge.

The limited edition also includes new features such as customisable ambient lighting, and front and rear dash cameras.

The Jeep Compass has received a new limited edition, which the carmaker has christened the Sandstorm Edition. It is available on the three lower-spec trims: Sport, Longitude, and Longitude (O), and includes new decals and features. The Sandstorm Edition commands a premium of Rs 49,999 over the regular variants, details of which can be found below:

Variant Regular Jeep Compass Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition Price Difference Sport Rs 19 lakh Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 49,999 Longitude (MT) Rs 22.33 lakh Rs 22.82 lakh Rs 49,999 Longitude (AT) Rs 24.33 lakh Rs 24.82 lakh Rs 49,999 Longitude (O) (MT) Rs 24.83 lakh Rs 25.32 lakh Rs 49,999 Longitude (O) AT Rs 26.83 lakh Rs 27.32 lakh Rs 49,999

What's New?

The Sandstorm Edition gets a couple of cosmetic additions along with new features. The design changes are limited to new decals on the hood and the dune decals on the side of the Jeep SUV.

A new ‘Jeep Sandstorm' moniker is also present and is placed below the ORVM. As the Sandstorm Edition is nothing but just an accessory pack, the overall silhouette of the Jeep Compass remains unchanged.

The cabin of the Sandstorm Edition also gets a few additions, such as new seat covers, carpet, and cargo mats. The feature list also saw some additions, such as programmable ambient lighting and front and rear dash cameras.

Features And Safety

The Sandstorm Edition is based on the lower trims that come with a 10.1-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker sound system, powered ORVMs, cruise control, dual-zone auto AC with rear vents, and a wireless phone charger.

Passenger safety is ensured with the help of dual airbags (up to 6 in higher variants), hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a reverse parking camera.

Powertrain

The Jeep Compass is powered by a 2-litre diesel engine, specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre diesel Power 172 PS Torque 350 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT*, 9-speed AT^

*MT= Manual Transmission

^AT= Torque Converter Automatic

Rivals

The Jeep Compass rivals the likes of the Tata Harrier, Volkswagen Taigun, Citroen C5 Aircross, and Hyundai Tucson.

