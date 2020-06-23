Published On Jun 23, 2020 02:06 PM By Sonny for MG Hector Plus

It will neither be offered in the entry-level Style variant nor with a petrol-manual option

MG Hector Plus to be offered in three trims: Super, Smart and Sharp.

Only top-spec Sharp variant to be offered with the petrol mild-hybrid option.

Diesel engine to get the most variant options.

Likely to be priced at a premium of around Rs 1 lakh over equivalent Hector variants.

Hector Plus 6-seater to be launched in July 2020, 7-seater to follow later this year.

The upcoming MG Hector Plus is the 6-seater iteration of the mid-size SUV. It was showcased at Auto Expo 2020 and is set to launch in July 2020. The variant list of the Hector Plus has now been revealed, which suggests it may be offered as part of the Hector lineup instead of being a standalone model.

The Hector Plus will be offered in the following engine-variant options:

Powertrain Petrol MT Petrol AT Diesel MT Petrol Mild-Hybrid MT Hector Plus None Smart, Sharp Super, Smart, Sharp Sharp Hector Style, Super Smart, Sharp Style, Super, Smart, Sharp Super, Smart, Sharp

The engine options for the Plus models are a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (143PS/250Nm) mated to a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic, a turbo-petrol with a 48V mild-hybrid mated to a 6-speed manual, and a 2.0-litre diesel unit (170PS/350Nm) also mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. MG will not offer the Hector Plus with a petrol-manual option or in the entry-spec Style variant. It will only be offered in the top-spec Sharp variant for the mild-hybrid option.

The unveil-spec MG Hector Plus featured tan leather upholstery for all three rows of seats. It will feature a panoramic sunroof, 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, cruise control, ambient lighting, and a 360-degree parking camera. The Plus model also offers AC vents and USB charge ports for the third row.

The 6-seater MG Hector also gets a few cosmetic differences over the regular 5-seater SUV, such as a revised front fascia with larger LED DRLs and a different rear bumper. As a result, it now measures 4,720mm in length, 65mm more than the standard Hector while the wheelbase, width and height remain unchanged.

It is expected to be priced at a premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the equivalent variant of the regular Hector, which could be as follows:

Variant Hector Price Hector Plus Expected Price Style (1.5P MT) Rs 12.74 lakh N.A. Super (1.5P MT) Rs 13.53 lakh N.A. Smart (1.5P AT) Rs 15.93 lakh Rs 16.93 lakh Sharp (1.5P AT) Rs 17.43 lakh Rs 18.43 lakh Super (1.5P-Hybrid MT) Rs 14.14 lakh N.A. Smart (1.5P-Hybrid MT) Rs 15.24 lakh N.A. Sharp (1.5P-Hybrid MT) Rs 16.53 lakh Rs 17.53 lakh Style (2.0D MT) Rs 13.88 lakh N.A. Super (2.0D MT) Rs 14.88 lakh Rs 15.88 lakh Smart (2.0D MT) Rs 16.32 lakh Rs 17.32 lakh Sharp (2.0D MT) Rs 17.72 lakh Rs 18.72 lakh

The Hector Plus will take on the likes of the upcoming Tata Gravitas and the Toyota Innova Crysta . MG will also be introducing a 7-seater version of the Hector Plus towards the end of the year.

