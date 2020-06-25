Honda City 2020 Bookings Open Ahead Of Mid-July Launch

Published On Jun 25, 2020 04:17 PM By Dhruv.A for Honda City 2020

You can reserve yours online or through any Honda dealership near you

Honda City bookings amount pegged at Rs 5,000 for online and Rs 21,000 for dealership transactions.

The 2020 City will be available in three variants: V, VX and ZX.

Engine options are a set of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel units.

Optional CVT limited to the petrol; no diesel-CVT like the Amaze.

Rivals the Skoda Rapid, Hyundai Verna, VW Vento and Maruti Ciaz.

Honda India has started official pre-bookings for its upcoming compact sedan, the City, ahead of its mid-July launch. The fifth-generation City can be booked either through the ‘Honda from Home’ online platform for a token amount of Rs 5,000 or by visiting a dealership and shelling out Rs 21,000.

The 2020 Honda City brings a host of updates over the previous generation sedan which is likely to remain on sale alongside. It will be available in three variants: V, VX and ZX. Prices of the new City are likely to range between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

In terms of features, the Honda City gets all-LED headlights with daytime running lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, and LED treatment for the tail lamps as well. It might have become wider and longer than the previous model but the wheelbase has remained constant while boot space has taken a hit.

It bears a dual-tone black and beige interior which is headlined by an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Weblink. Other features include automatic climate control, 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, Alexa voice command, connected technology and, of course, a sunroof. The safety net of a top-spec variant comprises Honda LaneWatch, blindspot monitor, six airbags, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX anchorage mounts.

The engine options are a set of 1.5-litre petrol (121PS/145Nm) and diesel (100PS/200Nm) units. Both get a 6-speed MT as standard whereas a 7-step CVT is offered with the petrol engine.

The Honda City renews its rivalry with the Maruti Ciaz, Skoda Rapid and Hyundai Verna. If you’d like to know about the City’s driving experience, stay tuned to CarDekho for the first drive review which will be up shortly.

