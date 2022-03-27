Car News That Mattered: Launch Updates, Details On Upcoming Models, Auto Expo 2023, And More

Published On Mar 27, 2022 08:00 AM By Rohit for Tata Altroz

Last week, Tata launched the Altroz DCT while Volvo silently revealed the price of the XC40 Recharge. Other updates came in the form of Skoda’s plan of introducing a sub-4m SUV, spy shots of the fourth-gen Hyundai Tucson and the facelifted Kia Seltos, and an important update on the next edition of the Auto Expo.

Here’s everything you need to know from this week:

Tata Altroz DCT Goes On Sale: The Tata Altroz has just received its first automatic transmission option in the form of a 6-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic). It has been paired with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine and commands a premium of over a lakh.

Volvo Brings Its First Fully Electric Vehicle To India: After much dilly-dallying, the Volvo XC40 Recharge has been launched in India. The carmaker offers the electric SUV in a single fully equipped variant with a 408PS twin-motor setup and a WLTP-claimed range of 418km.

Volkswagen Virtus 1.5-litre Variants To Miss An MT Option: In what’s come as a surprise, Volkswagen has confirmed that the 1.5-litre TSI unit of its upcoming sedan, the Virtus, won’t be offered with a manual gearbox unlike its Skoda cousin. It will only get the 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic) option.

2022 Hyundai Tucson Spied With ADAS Radar Module: The fourth-gen Tucson has been spied once again in India, this time with the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) radar located in its front bumper. It will be the first Hyundai model to get ADAS in our country, and will no doubt be followed by other models in the future.

Facelifted Kia Seltos Spied Again, This Time Showing Its Taillight Design: The facelifted Kia Seltos has been spied in its home country once again. In the latest set of images, you can see the revised LED taillights while a few other images show the SUV’s updated fascia and headlight setup.

Details On The Next Edition Of The Auto Expo: It was in August 2021 that we first came to know that the 2022 Auto Expo would be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, in a fresh update, its organisers (the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, or SIAM) have announced a revised schedule for the auto event, with the tentative dates being Jan 13-18, 2023.

Renault Kwid EV Spied In Brazil: A camouflaged Renault Kwid E-Tech EV (known as the Kwid K-ZE in China and Dacia Spring EV in Europe) has been spotted testing on Brazil's roads, hinting that it may be launched in the South American markets soon. However, its India launch is yet uncertain.

Skoda’s Plans For India: Among a few brands left out from the EV space in India currently, it is the Skoda-VW duo. However, that could soon change with the VW Group evaluating the possibility of introducing a small EV in the Indian market. Not only that, the carmaker also plans on entering the most populated SUV segment – the Indian sub-4m space – with a production-ready version that could debut by 2024. If these two models seem far stretched, Skoda is gearing up to launch the Monte Carlo edition of the Kushaq SUV by May.

