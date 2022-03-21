Tata Altroz Automatic Launched From Rs 8.10 Lakh Onwards

Published On Mar 21, 2022 12:52 PM By Rohit for Tata Altroz

The DCT option, the Altroz’s first automatic, is available with four trims and even with the hatchback’s Dark variants

The automatic gearbox is paired with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The new 6-speed DCT commands a premium of Rs 1.07 lakh.

Tata is now also offering the Altroz in a new Opera Blue paint.

The DCT variants get a new Auto Park lock feature, with everything else remaining unchanged.

Tata Altroz also available with 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, with a 5-speed MT as standard.

The Altroz is priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

Tata has launched the Altroz DCT (dual-clutch automatic) from Rs 8.10 lakh onwards. The DCT, a first for a Tata, is also the first automatic transmission for the Altroz. Up until now, the premium hatchback only came with a 5-speed manual, 1.25 lakh units of which have already been sold in two years.

Here are the variant-wise prices:

Variant Price (Introductory ex-showroom pan-India) Corresponding MT variant Price XMA+ Rs 8.10 lakh XM+ Rs 7.03 lakh XTA Rs 8.60 lakh XT Rs 7.53 lakh XTA Dark Rs 9.06 lakh XT Dark Rs 7.99 lakh XZA Rs 9.10 lakh XZ Rs 8.03 lakh XZA (O) Rs 9.22 lakh XZ (O) Rs 8.15 lakh XZA+ Rs 9.60 lakh XZ+ Rs 8.53 lakh XZA+ Dark Rs 9.90 lakh XZ+ Dark Rs 8.83 lakh

The DCT variants are priced at a premium of Rs 1.07 lakh over the corresponding MT variants. The hatchback’s Dark variants also get this gearbox.

Tata Altroz 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

Please note that it is only the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (86PS/113Nm) that comes with the new 6-speed DCT (with segment-first shift-by-wire technology). Its ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency stands at 18.18kmpl. The other two – 1.2-litre turbo-petrol (110PS/140Nm) and 1.5-litre diesel (90PS/200Nm) – still come with the standard 5-speed MT only.

That’s not all. The introduction of the DCT aside, there are two other updates as well. First, the Altroz is now offered in a new Opera Blue shade (adding on to the existing palette: High Street Gold, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, Avenue White, and Harbour Blue). And second, Tata has also introduced an ‘Auto Park’ lock feature, exclusive to the DCT variants. Other than these, everything else remains as is.

Tata retails the Altroz between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The premium hatchback faces competition from the Toyota Glanza, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Volkswagen Polo.

