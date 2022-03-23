Skoda-Volkswagen Might Launch A Small EV For India

Published On Mar 23, 2022 04:56 PM By Tarun

Skoda is also planning to set up an EV factory in India post 2025

Skoda plans to launch three new small EVs globally, which will be positioned below their sole premium Enyaq iV.

One of the three EVs might debut in India as well, but not before 2025.

Skoda’s expected to launch the imported Enyaq iV this year, which will start its innings in the EV space here.

Skoda’s rivals like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra have also announced their EV plans for the near future.

As per fresh reports, Skoda-Volkswagen Auto Group is considering a small EV car for the Indian market. The manufacturer is still studying its feasibility in the Indian market. Even if planned, it’s not expected to debut in the country before 2025.

At the recently concluded Skoda event, CEO Thomas Schäfer confirmed that three new small EVs will debut before 2030. These EVs would be positioned below the Enyaq iV and one of them might even be positioned as an urban runabout. For reference, the Enyaq iV is Skoda’s premium electric SUV that went on sale globally in 2020.

So we’re expecting one of these three EVs to make it to the India market. Considering that SUVs are very popular right now, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Skoda is planning a small electric SUV. The CEO has further confirmed that the small EV will be based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform.

Skoda is also considering setting up an EV factory post 2025. This means that the manufacturer will locally manufacture EVs, which will help keep the prices in check.

Meanwhile, Skoda is expected to launch the Enyaq iV in India this year. It will be a fully imported premium electric SUV that will be priced around Rs 60 lakh. It may offer a range of up to 510 kilometres, depending on the variant that we get. The Enyaq rivals the Volvo XC40 Recharge, which will also go on sale in India soon.

Recently, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra also announced their plans for the electric space. Mahindra will showcase its EV concepts for India this July, while Hyundai plans to offer six EVs by 2028. Maruti is also planning to launch its first all-electric car by 2025. As for Tata, it's aiming to offer 10 new EVs by 2025.

