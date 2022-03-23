Skoda Kushaq To Get The Monte Carlo Treatment By May

Published On Mar 23, 2022 09:29 PM By Tarun

The Monte Carlo edition will get cosmetic and feature upgrades inside and out

It will be a separate variant based on the top-spec Style trim.

The Monte Carlo is set to receive several blacked out elements, new alloys, and new badgings.

The interior will be draped in an all-black shade with red highlights upholstery.

To get new features such as the Slavia’s fully digital instrument cluster.

Likely to demand a premium of around Rs 50,000 over the Style.

Skoda is going to launch the Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition in the April-May period. It will be the new range topping variant, based on the current top-spec Style variant. Interestingly, the Monte Carlo Edition was earlier offered on the Rapid in India and also comes with many global models.

(Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo Pic For Reference)

The Monte Carlo Edition will get several cosmetic upgrades over the regular variants. The edition will get blacked-out finishing for the grille, roof, roof rails, ORVMs, and badges, new alloy wheels, and the ‘Monte Carlo’ badging. All the chrome elements will receive a blacked out treatment.

The interior will get an all-black shade with red accents over the dashboard, centre console and doors. The seat upholstery will be covered in a dual-tone black and red theme, with ‘Monte Carlo’ inscribed over the headrests. It will also get the Slavia’s 8-inch fully digital instrument cluster.

Since it will be based on the top-spec variant, the Monte Carlo will feature wireless charging, a sunroof, connected car tech, ventilated front seats, a 10-inch touchscreen system, up to six airbags, electronic stability control (as standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system, and hill hold control.

It could be limited to the Kushaq’s 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG transmissions. The SUV also gets a 115PS 1-litre turbo-petrol unit with 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic units.

The Monte Carlo edition is expected to attract a premium of around Rs 50,000 over the top-spec Style variant. The SUV currently retails from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). ​​​​​​​

Read More on : Kushaq on road price