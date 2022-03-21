Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 TSI Will Not Get A Manual Option

Published On Mar 21, 2022 07:32 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Virtus

The more powerful turbocharged petrol engine is limited to the Performance (GT) Line trim

The Virtus will be offered in two broad trims: Dynamic Line and Performance (GT) Line.

The Dynamic Line will get the 115PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with 6-speed manual and automatic options.

The GT Line will get the 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit with the 7-speed DSG (dual clutch auto) only.

Feature list includes a digital driver’s display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, and ventilated front seats.

Expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Volkswagen Virtus made its global debut earlier this month. It has now been confirmed that the sedan will miss out on a manual transmission with the 1.5-litre TSI engine. The 150PS turbo-petrol engine will exclusively get the 7-speed DSG (dual clutch auto) unlike its sibling, the Skoda Slavia.

The other engine option for the Volkswagen Virtus will be the 1-litre TSI turbo-petrol unit making 115PS. It will be offered with 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions. The 1.5 TSI also gets Active Cylinder Technology to help increase its fuel economy at cruising speeds.

Like the Taigun, Volkswagen will be offering the Virtus in Dynamic and Performance (GT) Line trims. The former will be offered with the 1-litre TSI while the 1.5-litre TSI unit is restricted to the GT-badged variants.

The Virtus features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, a sunroof, ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charging. Safety is covered by up to six airbags, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and front and rear parking sensors. Its premium styling is supported by the LED headlamps and taillamps, and 16-inch alloys.

Volkswagen is expected to price the Virtus from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan will fight it out with the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Hyundai Verna.