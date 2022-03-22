Indian Auto Expo To Return In 2023 With Dates Announced

Published On Mar 22, 2022 12:22 PM By Sonny

The motor show will return to the same venue in mid-January

The biggest automotive industry showcase in India, known simply as the Auto Expo, has been scheduled for next year. As you’re no doubt aware, the 2022 edition of the event was cancelled, due to unpredictable circumstances from the Covid pandemic. Now, though, the organisers of the Auto Expo have revealed January 13-18 as the tentative dates for it.

The biennial motor show will continue to be hosted at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. While auto shows seem to have lost their appeal globally as automakers prefer to host dedicated events with livestreams for the larger audience, they are still a good way to directly engage with the masses. Additionally, these shows are especially beneficial to new and upcoming automotive brands, many of whom are coming up in the EV space.

We’ll be sure to bring you all the coverage and expected lineups for the Auto Expo 2023, so stay tuned to CarDekho. You can also let us know in the comments what you hope to see at the next motor show, especially after this extended interval.