New Taillight Signature For Facelifted Kia Seltos Spied

The test mule was spied under camouflage in its home country

New taillights feature a vertical design with a more modern light signature than current Seltos.

Other styling changes will include updated front fascia with new bumper, grille and headlights.

Expected to offer ADAS tech based on previous spy shots.

Kia could launch updated Seltos in India by mid-2022.

The Kia Seltos is due for a mid-life refresh and as such, an updated version of the SUV has been spotted testing in its home country once again. While the spied model was under wraps, we’ve got our first look at the new taillights.

The new taillights feature a more vertical design element than those of the current Seltos. Under braking, we can see slanted LEDs that match the angle of the new tail lamps while the main light signature now forms an L-shape, extending onto the tailgate as well. In comparison, the taillights of the current Seltos have a more conventional layout.

Other exterior changes for the Kia Seltos that can be spotted despite the camouflage include revised front end styling with a new grille and split headlamps. It is expected to get tweaked bumpers and a new design for the alloy wheels too. The side profile of the Seltos seems to have been left unchanged.

A previous sighting of the updated Kia Seltos had revealed it to be fitted with ADAS tech. It will get other updates to the feature list and the interior as well, such as a digital driver’s display and new upholstery. It already gets premium comforts such as ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, connected car tech with remote engine start, and a head-up display. In terms of safety, the current Seltos offers up to six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and traction modes. It could offer six airbags as standard on the facelifted model, just like the Carens MPV.

The updated Seltos is not expected to offer any changes under the bonnet and will continue to be offered with the same engine and transmission options:

Engine 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.4-litre turbo-petrol Power 115PS 115PS 140PS Torque 144Nm 250Nm 242Nm Transmissions 6-speed MT, CVT, 6-speed iMT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

*iMT - clutchless manual

Kia is expected to unveil the facelifted Seltos soon and could bring it to India by mid-2022. It will likely attract a premium for its updates. The compact SUV is currently priced between Rs 9.95 lakh and Rs 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The refreshed Seltos will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Nissan Kicks, along with the upcoming new-gen Mahindra Scorpio and new SUVs from Maruti and Toyota.

