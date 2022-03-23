Volvo Brings Its First Fully Electric Vehicle To India: The XC40 Recharge

Published On Mar 23, 2022 05:13 PM By Rohit for Volvo XC40 Recharge

It is based on the XC40 compact SUV and is sold in a single, fully loaded variant

Volvo has priced the EV at Rs 75 lakh (ex showroom).

Gets a few cosmetic changes over the standard XC40 including a new grille and alloy wheels.

Features onboard include a panoramic sunroof, digital driver’s display, and powered tailgate.

It’s equipped with a dual-motor setup making 408PS/660Nm.

Offers a WLTP-claimed range of 418km and supports up to 150kW fast charging.

Volvo has launched its first fully electric vehicle, the XC40 Recharge, in India. Based on the XC40 compact SUV, the XC40 Recharge is available in a single variant priced at Rs 75 lakh (ex showroom pan India).

The XC40 Recharge features minor cosmetic differences over its petrol-powered variants, including an EV-specific grille and a different set of 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Design similarities between the two SUVs are the Thor’s hammer-inspired LED headlights and dual-tone exterior. Volvo is offering the electric SUV in five paint options: Denim Blue, Black Stone, Fusion Red, Glacier Silver, and Crystal White.

Inside, it gets two upholstery options – standard leather and nappa leather – for an all-black cabin layout. Volvo has equipped the EV with dual-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, a 12-inch digital driver’s display, and wireless phone charging. The XC40 Recharge also comes with a tyre pressure monitor, a 360-degree camera, and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety tech onboard includes lane keep assist, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and adaptive cruise control.

Volvo has provided the electric SUV with a twin-motor setup with a performance rating of 408PS/660Nm and an all-wheel drivetrain. The XC40 Recharge has a WLTP-claimed range of 418km and can support up to 150kW of fast charging to juice up the battery from 0 to 80 percent in just 40 minutes.

While there’s no direct rival to the XC40 Recharge, it is an affordable alternative to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQC, BMW iX, and Audi e-tron. Lexus has also begun testing its all-electric UX 300e crossover in India and is likely to be launched towards the end of 2022.

