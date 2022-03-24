5 Things We Know About Skoda’s Upcoming Sub-4m SUV For India

Published On Mar 24, 2022 07:34 PM By Sonny

It will be the next most important model for Skoda to thrive in the Indian auto market

The Indian automotive scene has been a key area of development for Skoda in the last few years. After the introduction of two well-received models in 2021, Kushaq and Slavia, the Czech brand has intentions of entering the hotly contested sub-4m SUV segment as well. Here’s everything we know about this upcoming Skoda already:

First sub-4m offering on the MQB A0 IN platform

Skoda is leading the VW Group when it comes to the MQB A0 platform development. It has already debuted two products on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN and the new SUV will join the ranks as well. However, it will be the first sub-4m offering on this platform, as part of the next phase of Skoda-VW’s plan called “India 2.5”. Additionally, it will be a global offering and not limited to the Indian market alone.

It will be offered with just one engine

The Skoda-VW lineup for compact cars is currently powered by two turbo-petrol engines and only one will fit the pricing of the sub-compact SUV space. That would be the 1-litre TSI turbo-petrol unit, likely tuned to the same output of 115PS. It will be offered with the same 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions.

Will feature new design language

Skoda announced during its annual conference that it will be introducing a new design language in the second half of 2022 called ‘Modern Solid’. While it is expected to debut on its new EVs and premium vehicles, the India-centric sub-4m offering will likely feature the same design language. Therefore, don’t expect it to look like a mini-Kushaq or a micro-Kodiaq.

Will be ready for electrification

A new sub-compact offering for developing markets such as India has to be future-ready. As a result, the upcoming SUV will likely be compatible with electric components. That includes mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, with the latter capable of offering EV-only driving modes for short distances.

Likely to offer similar feature-set as the Kushaq

While the next compact SUV from Skoda is expected to look a lot different on the outside, it is likely to have commonalities with the current models on the inside. The upcoming Hyundai Venue rival is expected to get a similar feature-set as the Kushaq, especially equipment like the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It would likely get added conveniences such as rain-sensing wipers, ventilated front seats, and six airbags.

Expected launch and pricing

A sub-compact SUV based on the MQB A0 IN platform could be production-ready by 2024. We can expect an early concept to debut as early as the start of 2023, just in time for the next Auto Expo. In terms of pricing, Skoda will be on the premium end of course, with a target range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). It would take on the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and Mahindra XUV300.

