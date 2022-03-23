Check Out Our New TVC For Selling Used Cars Featuring Akshay Kumar

Modified On Mar 23, 2022 07:42 PM By CarDekho

The new advertisement kicks off the brand’s new campaign with the message “Bharosa karke dekho”

CarDekho has launched a new TVC starring brand ambassador Akshay Kumar as a loving father who helps secure his daughter’s happiness by finding the best price for his used car with CarDekho. It highlights the benefits of trusting CarDekho for your used car needs, with the tagline, ‘Bharosa Karke Dekho'.

Speaking about the new brand campaign, Charu Kishnani, Senior Vice President, Marketing, CarDekho, said, “The objective of our campaign is to showcase how CarDekho brings convenience by helping people sell their cars from the comfort of their homes. Akshay’s charisma is a good fit for CarDekho, a company that strives to make life easier and better. The ad features a unique bond between father and daughter, highlighting a true experience of selling a car with CarDekho. This is the first of many more to come.”

“Catch us LIVE on IPL Hotstar, Youtube, TV, Radio and all Digital Media. Hope you enjoy watching this as much as we enjoyed creating them”, she added.

CarDekho allows you to sell your car from the comfort of your home by simply entering the details and getting the best price for it. You can further arrange for a home inspection and the final amount is transferred instantly. The RC transfer process is also taken care of by CarDekho for FREE to ensure a hassle-free buying experience. CarDekho also has a wide network of dealers and touch points across India making it accessible to all.

For further assistance, you can also reach out to CarDekho on 1800-12345-2323.

*Promotional Content