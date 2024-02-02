Published On Feb 02, 2024 02:57 PM By Rohit for Tata Altroz Racer

The Altroz Racer has not been seen since its debut at Auto Expo 2023, and has now resurfaced with cosmetic changes and useful feature additions

We first saw the Tata Altroz Racer at the Auto Expo 2023. Fast forward to the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo and a sportier version of the premium hatchback has made a fresh appearance with a few updates. Although the Altroz Racer is still being called a ‘concept,’ we expect it to go on sale sometime in 2024 in its updated avatar. Let’s see what’s changed on the 2024 Altroz Racer:

Exterior

New Paint Option And Grille

While the Altroz Racer debuted at Auto Expo 2023 in a typically sporty red shade, the new one presented at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 gets a fresh orange paint shade instead. It still gets the dual white stripes, running from the hood to the end of the roof.

Another change that’s been made to the Altroz Racer is the revised grille design, which now has a mesh-like pattern that better suits the sporty design tweaks. The older iteration featured the pre-facelift Tiago and Tigor-like trapezoidal elements in the grille.

Alloy Wheels

Tata has also given the new Altroz Racer a more stylish set of 16-inch 10-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels. On the other hand, the older version had blacked-out units which, in terms of design, were unchanged over the standard Altroz.

Interior

New Colour Upholstery And Gear Shifter

With the 2024 Altroz Racer, Tata has replaced the red inserts and ambient lighting with the updated orange shade to match the new exterior colour. Its coloured accents and contrast stitching for seats and steering wheel have been revised with the orange shade. Even the ambient lighting in the footwell areas, wireless phone charging dock, and around the dashboard get the new hue.

A small but noteworthy change in the cabin of the new Altroz Racer is in the central console. It now gets the new Tata Nexon-like 5-speed gear shifter instead of the shifter present on the standard Altroz.

A 360-degree Camera

One of the feature additions for this updated Altroz Racer’s equipment list is a 360-degree camera. You can see the front camera located just below the Tata logo. The older Altroz Racer had only a reversing camera. This feature is also offered on the Maruti Baleno.

A Heads-up Display (HUD)

The 2024 Altroz Racer now also comes with a HUD, although its exact screen size hasn’t been disclosed. That said, it is an important convenience and safety addition over the previous iteration which is likely to relay crucial information like fuel economy, current speed and gear position indicator. Even though this is a premium feature, we would have liked to see it get the bigger 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display from the new Nexon instead of the same old 7-inch TFT in the semi-digital cluster.

These are all the changes that have been made to the updated Tata Altroz Racer. It gets the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS/ 170 Nm) with the manual gearbox as the older Altroz Racer. Which of these changes appeals to you the most and you would like to see on the market-ready Altroz Racer? Let us know in the comments.

