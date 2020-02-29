Best Offers And Heavy Discounts On BS4 Cars: Hyundai Creta, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Honda City And More

Published On Feb 29, 2020 09:00 AM By Dhruv.A for Hyundai Creta

We have only considered cars with a minimum of around Rs 75,000 in offers

If you’ve been hunting for deals on cars, you’re in luck as most dealers across the country are looking to clear their unsold inventory. The stock includes unsold cars from the previous year and ones that are compliant with BS4 emission norms. We start out with a quick list.

Hatchbacks & Sedans Maximum Discount Price Range Emission Levels Tata Bolt Rs 75,000 Rs 5.29 lakh to Rs 7.87 lakh BS4 Tata Tigor Diesel Rs 75,000 Rs 6.59 lakh to Rs 7.86 lakh BS4 Tata Zest Rs 85,000 Rs 5.89 lakh to Rs 9.89 lakh BS4 Hyundai Grand i10 Rs 75,000 Rs 6.05 lakh to Rs 6.57 lakh BS4 Hyundai Xcent Rs 95,000 Rs 5.81 lakh to Rs 8.79 lakh BS4 Hyundai Verna Rs 90,000 Rs 8.18 lakh to Rs 14.08 lakh BS4 Skoda Rapid Rs 1.60 lakh Rs 8.82 lakh to Rs 12.44 lakh BS4 Honda City Rs 72,000 Rs 9.91 lakh to Rs 14.21 lakh BS4 & BS6 (petrol) Honda Civic Rs 2.5 lakh Rs 17.94 lakh to Rs 22.35 lakh BS4 Hyundai Elantra Rs 2.5 lakh NA BS4 Hyundai Elantra Rs 1 lakh Rs 15.89 to Rs 20.39 lakh BS6 Skoda Octavia Rs 2.4 lakh Rs 19 lakh to Rs 23.60 lakh BS4 Skoda Superb Rs 2.5 lakh Rs 28.50 lakh to Rs 31 lakh BS4

For those looking at high riding vehicles, here are the best deals on SUVs:

SUVs Maximum Discount Price Range Emission Levels Maruti Vitara Brezza Diesel Rs 86,200 Rs 7.62 lakh to Rs 10.59 lakh BS4 Nissan Kicks Rs 1.60 lakh Rs 9.55 lakh to Rs 13.69 lakh BS4 Hyundai Creta 1.6 Rs 1.15 lakh Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15.72 lakh BS4 Honda BR-V Rs 1.1 lakh Rs 9.53 lakh to Rs 13.83 lakh BS4 Hyundai Tucson Rs 2.50 lakh Rs 18.76 lakh to Rs 26.97 lakh BS4 Honda CR-V (MY2018 and MY2019) Rs 5 lakh Rs 28.27 to Rs 32.77 lakh BS4 Tata Hexa Rs 2.15 lakh Rs 13.70 lakh to Rs 19.28 lakh BS4 Tata Harrier Rs 1.4 lakh Rs 13.69 lakh to Rs 17.70 lakh BS4 Mahindra XUV300 Rs 79,500 Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 12.69 lakh BS6 Petrol, BS4 Diesel Mahindra Marazzo Rs 1.66 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.76 lakh BS4 Mahindra XUV500 Rs 1.04 lakh Rs 12.22 lakh to Rs 18.55 lakh BS4 Mahindra Scorpio Rs 79,400 Rs 10.16 lakh to Rs 16.37 lakh BS4 Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs 3.05 lakh Rs 27.70 lakh to Rs 30.70 lakh BS4 Mahindra TUV300 Rs 91,750 Rs 8.54 lakh to Rs 10.55 lakh BS4 Renault Duster (Pre-facelift and facelift) Rs 2 lakh Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 12.50 lakh BS4 Renault Captur Rs 2.40 lakh Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 13 lakh BS4 Renault Lodgy Rs 2.10 lakh Rs 8.63 lakh to Rs 12.12 lakh BS4 Skoda Kodiaq Rs 2.37 lakh Rs 36.79 lakh BS4

These figures are likely to vary from location to location and depend upon the availability of a stock. Moreover, dealers will be looking to clear their inventory as soon as possible and you can play that in your favour by negotiating even further.

Takeaways

Hyundai

Hyundai Grand i10: Succeeded by the Grand i10 Nios, the hatchback gets offers worth Rs 75,000 in its BS4 petrol and diesel form.

Hyundai Xcent: Just like the Grand i10, the Xcent is also succeeded by the Aura. However, the Xcent soldiers on and is available with savings worth around Rs 90,000.

Hyundai Verna: The BS4 Verna is available with savings of around 1 lakh as dealers look to clear their unsold stock. It could receive a facelift by April and get BS6 petrol and diesel engines from the Kia Seltos.

Hyundai Creta: If the Creta was your dream car then benefits worth around Rs 1.15 lakh could help it come true. But if you want to stay up to speed, wait for the new-generation model launching in April 2020.

Hyundai Tucson: It received a facelift at Auto Expo 2020 but the unsold BS4 Tucson stock is being cleared with the help of discounts of up to Rs 2.50 lakh.

Hyundai Elantra: The Elantra received a facelift last year but still ranks among the discounted models. Both the facelift and pre-facelift model are being offered with benefits but savings are higher on the latter.

Honda

Honda City: The City will receive a fifth-gen model update by April but before that, you can get benefits worth over Rs 70,000 on the outgoing model.

Honda BR-V: The BR-V is a slow selling model in the Honda lineup. Thus, it gets benefits to clear out the inventory.

Honda Civic: The sedan breed is dying and that has certainly worked against the iconic Civic nameplate as well. You can save up to Rs 2.5 lakh by buying one.

Honda CR-V: You can bump off a massive Rs 5 lakh from the CR-V’s price. What’s more, Honda is even offering a buyback option after three years.

Tata Motors

Tigor Diesel, Bolt and Zest: All three cars will be discontinued in the BS6 era. For now, if you want one, there are benefits of up to Rs 85,000, which is quite significant given the prices of these cars.

Tata Hexa: The Hexa has massive Rs 2 lakh worth of discounts on offer. Make the most of it if you want a 7-seater Tata with 4X4 capability. You’ll get the BS6 Hexa Safari Edition in due time as well.

Tata Harrier: As the 2020 Harrier takes the office, Tata is washing its hands off the BS4 Harrier and it’s your chance to land a great deal on one. Offers up to Rs 1.40 lakh are up for grabs but some haggling might just increase that number.

Skoda

Rapid: The Rapid will be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI engine in the BS6 era. So, if you’ve wanted a diesel sedan equipped with a dual-clutch automatic, now is the time. Especially when there are benefits of up to Rs 1.60 lakh.

Octavia and Superb: All the Skoda cars will get a petrol engine from April 2020. That applies to the two sedans as well. The Octavia and Superb will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI in the future. But if you want that sweet diesel, hurry up and save around Rs 2.5 lakh in the process.

Kodiaq: This 7-seater Skoda is currently powered by a 2.0-litre diesel but will move on to a petrol of the same capacity in April 2020. It offers incentives worth Rs 2.37 lakh, which could help shave off a sizable sum off its asking price.

Mahindra

XUV300: Launched last year, the recipient of India’s safest car award can be yours for around Rs 80,000 less than the retail price. Bear in mind that the XUV300’s petrol engine is already BS6 compliant.

TUV300: The boxy sub-4m SUV gets a healthy discount of up to Rs 91,000. Mahindra is offering discounts in the form of cash benefits, exchange and corporate bonus.

Scorpio, XUV500, Marazzo & Alturas G4: All the 7-seater SUVs from Mahindra get healthy incentives. While the Scorpio is being offered at Rs 79,000 off, with the Alturas G4, your savings could go up to Rs 3.05 lakh.

Renault

Renault Duster, Captur & Lodgy: The Duster and Captur will let go of their diesel engines in the BS6 era while the Lodgy will cease to exist come April 2020. If you’ve wanted diesel-powered versions of any of these cars, now would be the right time to make that purchase.

Maruti Suzuki

The only Maruti Suzuki to qualify for these deals is the diesel-equipped Maruti Vitara Brezza that is being phased out to make way for the BS6 petrol unit that was launched recently.

Nissan Kicks

The Nissan compact SUV gets discounts worth Rs 1.60 lakh including exchange bonus and cash benefits. It will do away with the 1.5-litre diesel by April 2020 so now would be the time to make a decision if you want one in your garage.

