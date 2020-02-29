  • Login / Register
Best Offers And Heavy Discounts On BS4 Cars: Hyundai Creta, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Honda City And More

Published On Feb 29, 2020 09:00 AM By Dhruv.A for Hyundai Creta

We have only considered cars with a minimum of around Rs 75,000 in offers

If you’ve been hunting for deals on cars, you’re in luck as most dealers across the country are looking to clear their unsold inventory. The stock includes unsold cars from the previous year and ones that are compliant with BS4 emission norms. We start out with a quick list.  

Hatchbacks & Sedans

Maximum Discount 

Price Range

Emission Levels

Tata Bolt

Rs 75,000

Rs 5.29 lakh to Rs 7.87 lakh

BS4

Tata Tigor Diesel

Rs 75,000

Rs 6.59 lakh to Rs 7.86 lakh

BS4

Tata Zest

Rs 85,000

Rs 5.89 lakh to Rs 9.89 lakh

BS4

Hyundai Grand i10

Rs 75,000

Rs 6.05 lakh to Rs 6.57 lakh

BS4

Hyundai Xcent 

Rs 95,000

Rs 5.81 lakh to Rs 8.79 lakh

BS4

Hyundai Verna

Rs 90,000

Rs 8.18 lakh to Rs 14.08 lakh

BS4

Skoda Rapid

Rs 1.60 lakh

Rs 8.82 lakh to Rs 12.44 lakh

BS4

Honda City

Rs 72,000

Rs 9.91 lakh to Rs 14.21 lakh

BS4 & BS6 (petrol)

Honda Civic

Rs 2.5 lakh

Rs 17.94 lakh to Rs 22.35 lakh

BS4

Hyundai Elantra

Rs 2.5 lakh

NA

BS4

Hyundai Elantra

Rs 1 lakh

Rs 15.89 to Rs 20.39 lakh

BS6

Skoda Octavia

Rs 2.4 lakh

Rs 19 lakh to Rs 23.60 lakh

BS4

Skoda Superb

Rs 2.5 lakh

Rs 28.50 lakh to Rs 31 lakh

BS4

For those looking at high riding vehicles, here are the best deals on SUVs:

SUVs

Maximum Discount 

Price Range

Emission Levels

Maruti Vitara Brezza Diesel

Rs 86,200

Rs 7.62 lakh to Rs 10.59 lakh

BS4

Nissan Kicks

Rs 1.60 lakh

Rs 9.55 lakh to Rs 13.69 lakh

BS4

Hyundai Creta 1.6

Rs 1.15 lakh

Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15.72 lakh

BS4

Honda BR-V

Rs 1.1 lakh

Rs 9.53 lakh to Rs 13.83 lakh

BS4

Hyundai Tucson

Rs 2.50 lakh

Rs 18.76 lakh to Rs 26.97 lakh

BS4

Honda CR-V (MY2018 and MY2019)

Rs 5 lakh

Rs 28.27 to Rs 32.77 lakh

BS4

Tata Hexa

Rs 2.15 lakh

Rs 13.70 lakh to Rs 19.28 lakh

BS4

Tata Harrier

Rs 1.4 lakh

Rs 13.69 lakh to Rs 17.70 lakh

BS4

Mahindra XUV300

Rs 79,500

Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 12.69 lakh

BS6 Petrol, BS4 Diesel

Mahindra Marazzo

Rs 1.66 lakh

Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.76 lakh

BS4

Mahindra XUV500

Rs 1.04 lakh

Rs 12.22 lakh to Rs 18.55 lakh

BS4

Mahindra Scorpio

Rs 79,400

Rs 10.16 lakh to Rs 16.37 lakh

BS4

Mahindra Alturas G4

Rs 3.05 lakh

Rs 27.70 lakh to Rs 30.70 lakh

BS4

Mahindra TUV300 

Rs 91,750

Rs 8.54 lakh to Rs 10.55 lakh

BS4

Renault Duster (Pre-facelift and facelift)

Rs 2 lakh

Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 12.50 lakh

BS4

Renault Captur

Rs 2.40 lakh

Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 13 lakh

BS4

Renault Lodgy

Rs 2.10 lakh

Rs 8.63 lakh to Rs 12.12 lakh

BS4

Skoda Kodiaq

Rs 2.37 lakh

Rs 36.79 lakh

BS4

These figures are likely to vary from location to location and depend upon the availability of a stock. Moreover, dealers will be looking to clear their inventory as soon as possible and you can play that in your favour by negotiating even further. 

Hyundai Creta

Takeaways

Hyundai

Hyundai Grand i10: Succeeded by the Grand i10 Nios, the hatchback gets offers worth Rs 75,000 in its BS4 petrol and diesel form. 

Hyundai Xcent: Just like the Grand i10, the Xcent is also succeeded by the Aura. However, the Xcent soldiers on and is available with savings worth around Rs 90,000. 

Hyundai Verna: The BS4 Verna is available with savings of around 1 lakh as dealers look to clear their unsold stock. It could receive a facelift by April and get BS6 petrol and diesel engines from the Kia Seltos.

Hyundai Creta: If the Creta was your dream car then benefits worth around Rs 1.15 lakh could help it come true. But if you want to stay up to speed, wait for the new-generation model launching in April 2020. 

Hyundai Tucson: It received a facelift at Auto Expo 2020 but the unsold BS4 Tucson stock is being cleared with the help of discounts of up to Rs 2.50 lakh.

Hyundai Elantra: The Elantra received a facelift last year but still ranks among the discounted models. Both the facelift and pre-facelift model are being offered with benefits but savings are higher on the latter. 

Honda City

Honda

Honda City: The City will receive a fifth-gen model update by April but before that, you can get benefits worth over Rs 70,000 on the outgoing model.  

Honda BR-V: The BR-V is a slow selling model in the Honda lineup. Thus, it gets benefits to clear out the inventory.

Honda Civic: The sedan breed is dying and that has certainly worked against the iconic Civic nameplate as well. You can save up to Rs 2.5 lakh by buying one. 

Honda CR-V: You can bump off a massive Rs 5 lakh from the CR-V’s price. What’s more, Honda is even offering a buyback option after three years. 

Tata Motors

Tigor Diesel, Bolt and Zest: All three cars will be discontinued in the BS6 era. For now, if you want one, there are benefits of up to Rs 85,000, which is quite significant given the prices of these cars. 

Tata Hexa: The Hexa has massive Rs 2 lakh worth of discounts on offer. Make the most of it if you want a 7-seater Tata with 4X4 capability. You’ll get the BS6 Hexa Safari Edition in due time as well. 

Tata Harrier: As the 2020 Harrier takes the office, Tata is washing its hands off the BS4 Harrier and it’s your chance to land a great deal on one. Offers up to Rs 1.40 lakh are up for grabs but some haggling might just increase that number. 

Skoda Offers On BS4 Rapid, Octavia & More Till March 31. Save Upto Rs 2.5 Lakh!

Skoda

Rapid: The Rapid will be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI engine in the BS6 era. So, if you’ve wanted a diesel sedan equipped with a dual-clutch automatic, now is the time. Especially when there are benefits of up to Rs 1.60 lakh. 

Octavia and Superb: All the Skoda cars will get a petrol engine from April 2020. That applies to the two sedans as well. The Octavia and Superb will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI in the future. But if you want that sweet diesel, hurry up and save around Rs 2.5 lakh in the process.

Kodiaq: This 7-seater Skoda is currently powered by a 2.0-litre diesel but will move on to a petrol of the same capacity in April 2020. It offers incentives worth Rs 2.37 lakh, which could help shave off a sizable sum off its asking price. 

Mahindra Offers In February: Up to Rs 3 lakh Off On Remaining BS4 Stock

Mahindra

XUV300: Launched last year, the recipient of India’s safest car award can be yours for around Rs 80,000 less than the retail price. Bear in mind that the XUV300’s petrol engine is already BS6 compliant.

TUV300: The boxy sub-4m SUV gets a healthy discount of up to Rs 91,000. Mahindra is offering discounts in the form of cash benefits, exchange and corporate bonus. 

Scorpio, XUV500, Marazzo & Alturas G4: All the 7-seater SUVs from Mahindra get healthy incentives. While the Scorpio is being offered at Rs 79,000 off, with the Alturas G4, your savings could go up to Rs 3.05 lakh. 

Renault Duster

Renault

Renault Duster, Captur & Lodgy: The Duster and Captur will let go of their diesel engines in the BS6 era while the Lodgy will cease to exist come April 2020. If you’ve wanted diesel-powered versions of any of these cars, now would be the right time to make that purchase.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki

The only Maruti Suzuki to qualify for these deals is the diesel-equipped Maruti Vitara Brezza that is being phased out to make way for the BS6 petrol unit that was launched recently.

Nissan Kicks

The Nissan compact SUV gets discounts worth Rs 1.60 lakh including exchange bonus and cash benefits. It will do away with the 1.5-litre diesel by April 2020 so now would be the time to make a decision if you want one in your garage.

