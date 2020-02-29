Best Offers And Heavy Discounts On BS4 Cars: Hyundai Creta, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Honda City And More
Published On Feb 29, 2020 09:00 AM By Dhruv.A for Hyundai Creta
We have only considered cars with a minimum of around Rs 75,000 in offers
If you’ve been hunting for deals on cars, you’re in luck as most dealers across the country are looking to clear their unsold inventory. The stock includes unsold cars from the previous year and ones that are compliant with BS4 emission norms. We start out with a quick list.
|
Hatchbacks & Sedans
|
Maximum Discount
|
Price Range
|
Emission Levels
|
Tata Bolt
|
Rs 75,000
|
Rs 5.29 lakh to Rs 7.87 lakh
|
BS4
|
Tata Tigor Diesel
|
Rs 75,000
|
Rs 6.59 lakh to Rs 7.86 lakh
|
BS4
|
Tata Zest
|
Rs 85,000
|
Rs 5.89 lakh to Rs 9.89 lakh
|
BS4
|
Hyundai Grand i10
|
Rs 75,000
|
Rs 6.05 lakh to Rs 6.57 lakh
|
BS4
|
Hyundai Xcent
|
Rs 95,000
|
Rs 5.81 lakh to Rs 8.79 lakh
|
BS4
|
Hyundai Verna
|
Rs 90,000
|
Rs 8.18 lakh to Rs 14.08 lakh
|
BS4
|
Skoda Rapid
|
Rs 1.60 lakh
|
Rs 8.82 lakh to Rs 12.44 lakh
|
BS4
|
Honda City
|
Rs 72,000
|
Rs 9.91 lakh to Rs 14.21 lakh
|
BS4 & BS6 (petrol)
|
Honda Civic
|
Rs 2.5 lakh
|
Rs 17.94 lakh to Rs 22.35 lakh
|
BS4
|
Hyundai Elantra
|
Rs 2.5 lakh
|
NA
|
BS4
|
Hyundai Elantra
|
Rs 1 lakh
|
Rs 15.89 to Rs 20.39 lakh
|
BS6
|
Skoda Octavia
|
Rs 2.4 lakh
|
Rs 19 lakh to Rs 23.60 lakh
|
BS4
|
Skoda Superb
|
Rs 2.5 lakh
|
Rs 28.50 lakh to Rs 31 lakh
|
BS4
For those looking at high riding vehicles, here are the best deals on SUVs:
|
SUVs
|
Maximum Discount
|
Price Range
|
Emission Levels
|
Maruti Vitara Brezza Diesel
|
Rs 86,200
|
Rs 7.62 lakh to Rs 10.59 lakh
|
BS4
|
Nissan Kicks
|
Rs 1.60 lakh
|
Rs 9.55 lakh to Rs 13.69 lakh
|
BS4
|
Hyundai Creta 1.6
|
Rs 1.15 lakh
|
Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15.72 lakh
|
BS4
|
Honda BR-V
|
Rs 1.1 lakh
|
Rs 9.53 lakh to Rs 13.83 lakh
|
BS4
|
Hyundai Tucson
|
Rs 2.50 lakh
|
Rs 18.76 lakh to Rs 26.97 lakh
|
BS4
|
Honda CR-V (MY2018 and MY2019)
|
Rs 5 lakh
|
Rs 28.27 to Rs 32.77 lakh
|
BS4
|
Tata Hexa
|
Rs 2.15 lakh
|
Rs 13.70 lakh to Rs 19.28 lakh
|
BS4
|
Tata Harrier
|
Rs 1.4 lakh
|
Rs 13.69 lakh to Rs 17.70 lakh
|
BS4
|
Mahindra XUV300
|
Rs 79,500
|
Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 12.69 lakh
|
BS6 Petrol, BS4 Diesel
|
Mahindra Marazzo
|
Rs 1.66 lakh
|
Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.76 lakh
|
BS4
|
Mahindra XUV500
|
Rs 1.04 lakh
|
Rs 12.22 lakh to Rs 18.55 lakh
|
BS4
|
Mahindra Scorpio
|
Rs 79,400
|
Rs 10.16 lakh to Rs 16.37 lakh
|
BS4
|
Mahindra Alturas G4
|
Rs 3.05 lakh
|
Rs 27.70 lakh to Rs 30.70 lakh
|
BS4
|
Mahindra TUV300
|
Rs 91,750
|
Rs 8.54 lakh to Rs 10.55 lakh
|
BS4
|
Renault Duster (Pre-facelift and facelift)
|
Rs 2 lakh
|
Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 12.50 lakh
|
BS4
|
Renault Captur
|
Rs 2.40 lakh
|
Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 13 lakh
|
BS4
|
Renault Lodgy
|
Rs 2.10 lakh
|
Rs 8.63 lakh to Rs 12.12 lakh
|
BS4
|
Skoda Kodiaq
|
Rs 2.37 lakh
|
Rs 36.79 lakh
|
BS4
These figures are likely to vary from location to location and depend upon the availability of a stock. Moreover, dealers will be looking to clear their inventory as soon as possible and you can play that in your favour by negotiating even further.
Takeaways
Hyundai Grand i10: Succeeded by the Grand i10 Nios, the hatchback gets offers worth Rs 75,000 in its BS4 petrol and diesel form.
Hyundai Xcent: Just like the Grand i10, the Xcent is also succeeded by the Aura. However, the Xcent soldiers on and is available with savings worth around Rs 90,000.
Hyundai Verna: The BS4 Verna is available with savings of around 1 lakh as dealers look to clear their unsold stock. It could receive a facelift by April and get BS6 petrol and diesel engines from the Kia Seltos.
Hyundai Creta: If the Creta was your dream car then benefits worth around Rs 1.15 lakh could help it come true. But if you want to stay up to speed, wait for the new-generation model launching in April 2020.
Hyundai Tucson: It received a facelift at Auto Expo 2020 but the unsold BS4 Tucson stock is being cleared with the help of discounts of up to Rs 2.50 lakh.
Hyundai Elantra: The Elantra received a facelift last year but still ranks among the discounted models. Both the facelift and pre-facelift model are being offered with benefits but savings are higher on the latter.
Honda City: The City will receive a fifth-gen model update by April but before that, you can get benefits worth over Rs 70,000 on the outgoing model.
Honda BR-V: The BR-V is a slow selling model in the Honda lineup. Thus, it gets benefits to clear out the inventory.
Honda Civic: The sedan breed is dying and that has certainly worked against the iconic Civic nameplate as well. You can save up to Rs 2.5 lakh by buying one.
Honda CR-V: You can bump off a massive Rs 5 lakh from the CR-V’s price. What’s more, Honda is even offering a buyback option after three years.
Tigor Diesel, Bolt and Zest: All three cars will be discontinued in the BS6 era. For now, if you want one, there are benefits of up to Rs 85,000, which is quite significant given the prices of these cars.
Tata Hexa: The Hexa has massive Rs 2 lakh worth of discounts on offer. Make the most of it if you want a 7-seater Tata with 4X4 capability. You’ll get the BS6 Hexa Safari Edition in due time as well.
Tata Harrier: As the 2020 Harrier takes the office, Tata is washing its hands off the BS4 Harrier and it’s your chance to land a great deal on one. Offers up to Rs 1.40 lakh are up for grabs but some haggling might just increase that number.
Rapid: The Rapid will be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI engine in the BS6 era. So, if you’ve wanted a diesel sedan equipped with a dual-clutch automatic, now is the time. Especially when there are benefits of up to Rs 1.60 lakh.
Octavia and Superb: All the Skoda cars will get a petrol engine from April 2020. That applies to the two sedans as well. The Octavia and Superb will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI in the future. But if you want that sweet diesel, hurry up and save around Rs 2.5 lakh in the process.
Kodiaq: This 7-seater Skoda is currently powered by a 2.0-litre diesel but will move on to a petrol of the same capacity in April 2020. It offers incentives worth Rs 2.37 lakh, which could help shave off a sizable sum off its asking price.
XUV300: Launched last year, the recipient of India’s safest car award can be yours for around Rs 80,000 less than the retail price. Bear in mind that the XUV300’s petrol engine is already BS6 compliant.
TUV300: The boxy sub-4m SUV gets a healthy discount of up to Rs 91,000. Mahindra is offering discounts in the form of cash benefits, exchange and corporate bonus.
Scorpio, XUV500, Marazzo & Alturas G4: All the 7-seater SUVs from Mahindra get healthy incentives. While the Scorpio is being offered at Rs 79,000 off, with the Alturas G4, your savings could go up to Rs 3.05 lakh.
Renault Duster, Captur & Lodgy: The Duster and Captur will let go of their diesel engines in the BS6 era while the Lodgy will cease to exist come April 2020. If you’ve wanted diesel-powered versions of any of these cars, now would be the right time to make that purchase.
The only Maruti Suzuki to qualify for these deals is the diesel-equipped Maruti Vitara Brezza that is being phased out to make way for the BS6 petrol unit that was launched recently.
Nissan Kicks
The Nissan compact SUV gets discounts worth Rs 1.60 lakh including exchange bonus and cash benefits. It will do away with the 1.5-litre diesel by April 2020 so now would be the time to make a decision if you want one in your garage.
Read More on : Creta diesel