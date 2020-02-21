Modified On Feb 21, 2020 10:18 AM By Rohit for Tata Hexa

Discontinued models Bolt, Zest and Safari Storme are also available with offers

All offers are on the remaining BS4 stock only.

The Hexa is being offered with maximum cash discount.

The Hexa and Harrier are the only two models to come with total benefits of over Rs 1 lakh.

All offers are valid until February 29, 2020.

The BS6 emission norms are all set to come into effect from April 1, 2020, which is also the deadline for manufacturers to sell their existing BS4 stock. While carmakers are introducing the BS6 versions of their vehicles, they are also offering their existing BS4 inventory with maximum benefits.

Tata launched the BS6 versions of the Tiago , Tigor, Nexon , and the Harrier recently, while the Altroz was BS6-compliant since launch. Tata is not offering any benefits on the BS6 models. Here’s how much you can save up on the BS4 Tata models in February 2020:

BS4 Models Consumer Offer Exchange Bonus Corporate Discount Total Benefits Bolt (All variants) Rs 75,000 - - Up to Rs 75,000 Zest (All variants) Rs 85,000 - - Up to Rs 85,000 Safari Storme (All variants) Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 60,000 Nexon (Petrol) Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 7,500 Up to Rs 47,500 Nexon (Diesel) Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 7,500 Up to Rs 57,500 Hexa (All variants) Rs 1.5 lakh Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 2.15 lakh Tiago (Petrol) Rs 25,000 Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 45,000 Tiago (Diesel) Rs 30,000 Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 50,000 Tigor (Petrol) Rs 30,000 Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 65,000 Tigor (Diesel) Rs 35,000 Rs 30,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 75,000 Harrier (All variants) Rs 1 lakh Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 1.4 lakh

Note: As the offers may vary across the variants, we request you to contact the nearest Tata dealership to get the exact details.

Tata is offering savings of up to Rs 2.15 lakh on the Hexa. Moreover, it is also offering benefits on discontinued BS4 models Bolt, Zest and Safari Storme.

Meanwhile, Tata is set to begin deliveries of the BS6 diesel Harrier , Nexon and Altroz from March 2020. While the BS6 Harrier is priced between Rs 13.69 lakh and Rs 20.15 lakh, the BS6 Nexon and Altroz are priced in the range of Rs 6.95 lakh to Rs 12.7 lakh and Rs 5.29 lakh to Rs 9.29 lakh respectively.

(all prices ex-showroom Delhi)

