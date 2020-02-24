Skoda Offers On BS4 Rapid, Octavia & More Till March 31. Save Upto Rs 2.5 Lakh!
Skoda is offering select models at discounted prices before the BS6 norms come into play
-
The discounted prices are being offered on select variants of the Rapid, Octavia, Superb and Kodiaq.
-
Skoda is offering the most savings on the diesel automatic variant of the Superb.
-
All prices mentioned below are ex-showroom India.
-
The carmaker will be launching the BS6 versions of its models soon.
We have already seen BS4 models being offered with heavy discounts by major carmakers like Tata, Maruti and Mahindra. Now, Skoda India too has come out with its own offers in order to phase out its BS4 inventory ahead of the April 2020 deadline. Check out the model-wise offers below:
Skoda Rapid
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
Discounted Price
|
Difference
|
Petrol Automatic
|
Onyx AT
|
Rs 10.99 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Ambition AT
|
Rs 11.35 lakh
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 1.36 lakh
|
Style AT
|
Rs 12.43 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Monte Carlo
|
Rs 12.69 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Diesel Manual
|
Active
|
Rs 10.06 lakh
|
Rs 8.99 lakh
|
Rs 1.07 lakh
|
Ambition
|
Rs 11.29 lakh
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 1.3 lakh
|
Onyx
|
Rs 11.58 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Style
|
Rs 12.73 lakh
|
Rs 11.15 lakh
|
Rs 1.58 lakh
|
Monte Carlo
|
Rs 12.99 lakh
|
Rs 11.39 lakh
|
Rs 1.6 lakh
|
Diesel Automatic
|
Ambition AT
|
Rs 12.49 lakh
|
Rs 11.35 lakh
|
Rs 1.14 lakh
|
Onyx AT
|
Rs 12.73 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Style AT
|
Rs 13.99 lakh
|
Rs 12.43 lakh
|
Rs 1.56 lakh
|
Monte Carlo
|
Rs 14.25 lakh
|
Rs 12.69 lakh
|
Rs 1.56 lakh
-
Skoda is not offering any benefits on the petrol manual variants of the Rapid priced between Rs 8.81 lakh and Rs 11.39 lakh.
-
Meanwhile, the carmaker showcased the upcoming petrol-only Rapid at Auto Expo 2020 and is expected to launch it by April 2020 in India.
-
Only petrol-automatic with discounts is the Ambition variant which gets savings of upto Rs 1.36 lakh.
-
Savings of over Rs 1.5 lakh available on better equipped diesel variants of the Rapid.
-
Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here.
Skoda Octavia
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
Discounted Price
|
Difference
|
Diesel Automatic
|
Onyx AT
|
Rs 21.99 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Style AT
|
Rs 22.99 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
L & K AT
|
Rs 25.99 lakh
|
Rs 23.59 lakh
|
Rs 2.4 lakh
-
Skoda is offering benefits only on the L & K diesel automatic variant of the Octavia.
-
While the petrol manual Octavia is available only in the Style variant (priced at Rs 18.99 lakh), the petrol automatic Octavia is priced between Rs 19.99 lakh and Rs 23.59 lakh. On the other hand, the diesel manual version is priced in the range of Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 20.79 lakh.
-
The Octavia RS245 was launched at Auto Expo 2020 at Rs 36 lakh.
-
Meanwhile, we expect the fourth-gen Octavia to come to India in the second half of 2020.
Skoda Superb
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
Discounted Price
|
Difference
|
Petrol Manual
|
Style
|
Rs 25.99 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Petrol Automatic
|
Style AT
|
Rs 27.79 lakh
|
Rs 25.99 lakh
|
Rs 1.8 lakh
|
L & K AT
|
Rs 30.99 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Diesel Automatic
|
Style AT
|
Rs 30.29 lakh
|
Rs 28.49 lakh
|
Rs 1.8 lakh
|
L & K AT
|
Rs 33.49 lakh
|
Rs 30.99 lakh
|
Rs 2.5 lakh
-
While the Superb is available with both MT and AT options in the petrol variants, it comes with only an AT gearbox in the diesel variants.
-
Entry-level petrol and diesel automatic Superb offered at a discount of Rs 1.8 lakh while the top-spec L&K diesel gets a discount of Rs 2.5 lakh.
-
Skoda revealed the Superb facelift at Auto Expo 2020 and is expected to launch the sedan by April 2020.
Skoda Kodiaq
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
Discounted Price
|
Difference
|
Diesel Automatic
|
Style AT
|
Rs 35.36 lakh
|
Rs 32.99 lakh
|
Rs 2.37 lakh
|
L & K AT
|
Rs 36.78 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Scout
|
Rs 33.99 lakh
|
-
|
-
-
Skoda offers the Kodiaq only in the diesel automatic variants. It also comes in the Scout variant, a more rugged version of the SUV.
-
Only the entry-level Style variant gets a discounted price for a saving of Rs 2.37 lakh.
-
The carmaker showcased the petrol-powered Kodiaq at Auto Expo 2020 and is expected to launch it by April 2020.
(all prices ex-showroom India)
