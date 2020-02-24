Published On Feb 24, 2020 11:59 AM By Rohit for Skoda Superb

Skoda is offering select models at discounted prices before the BS6 norms come into play

The discounted prices are being offered on select variants of the Rapid, Octavia, Superb and Kodiaq.

Skoda is offering the most savings on the diesel automatic variant of the Superb.

All prices mentioned below are ex-showroom India.

The carmaker will be launching the BS6 versions of its models soon.

We have already seen BS4 models being offered with heavy discounts by major carmakers like Tata, Maruti and Mahindra. Now, Skoda India too has come out with its own offers in order to phase out its BS4 inventory ahead of the April 2020 deadline. Check out the model-wise offers below:

Skoda Rapid

Variant Old Price Discounted Price Difference Petrol Automatic Onyx AT Rs 10.99 lakh - - Ambition AT Rs 11.35 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 1.36 lakh Style AT Rs 12.43 lakh - - Monte Carlo Rs 12.69 lakh - - Diesel Manual Active Rs 10.06 lakh Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 1.07 lakh Ambition Rs 11.29 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 1.3 lakh Onyx Rs 11.58 lakh - - Style Rs 12.73 lakh Rs 11.15 lakh Rs 1.58 lakh Monte Carlo Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 11.39 lakh Rs 1.6 lakh Diesel Automatic Ambition AT Rs 12.49 lakh Rs 11.35 lakh Rs 1.14 lakh Onyx AT Rs 12.73 lakh - - Style AT Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 12.43 lakh Rs 1.56 lakh Monte Carlo Rs 14.25 lakh Rs 12.69 lakh Rs 1.56 lakh

Skoda is not offering any benefits on the petrol manual variants of the Rapid priced between Rs 8.81 lakh and Rs 11.39 lakh.

Meanwhile, the carmaker showcased the upcoming petrol-only Rapid at Auto Expo 2020 and is expected to launch it by April 2020 in India.

Only petrol-automatic with discounts is the Ambition variant which gets savings of upto Rs 1.36 lakh.

Savings of over Rs 1.5 lakh available on better equipped diesel variants of the Rapid.

Skoda Octavia

Variant Old Price Discounted Price Difference Diesel Automatic Onyx AT Rs 21.99 lakh - - Style AT Rs 22.99 lakh - - L & K AT Rs 25.99 lakh Rs 23.59 lakh Rs 2.4 lakh

Skoda is offering benefits only on the L & K diesel automatic variant of the Octavia .

While the petrol manual Octavia is available only in the Style variant (priced at Rs 18.99 lakh), the petrol automatic Octavia is priced between Rs 19.99 lakh and Rs 23.59 lakh. On the other hand, the diesel manual version is priced in the range of Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 20.79 lakh.

The Octavia RS245 was launched at Auto Expo 2020 at Rs 36 lakh.

Meanwhile, we expect the fourth-gen Octavia to come to India in the second half of 2020.

Skoda Superb

Variant Old Price Discounted Price Difference Petrol Manual Style Rs 25.99 lakh - - Petrol Automatic Style AT Rs 27.79 lakh Rs 25.99 lakh Rs 1.8 lakh L & K AT Rs 30.99 lakh - - Diesel Automatic Style AT Rs 30.29 lakh Rs 28.49 lakh Rs 1.8 lakh L & K AT Rs 33.49 lakh Rs 30.99 lakh Rs 2.5 lakh

While the Superb is available with both MT and AT options in the petrol variants, it comes with only an AT gearbox in the diesel variants.

Entry-level petrol and diesel automatic Superb offered at a discount of Rs 1.8 lakh while the top-spec L&K diesel gets a discount of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Skoda revealed the Superb facelift at Auto Expo 2020 and is expected to launch the sedan by April 2020.

Skoda Kodiaq

Variant Old Price Discounted Price Difference Diesel Automatic Style AT Rs 35.36 lakh Rs 32.99 lakh Rs 2.37 lakh L & K AT Rs 36.78 lakh - - Scout Rs 33.99 lakh - -

Skoda offers the Kodiaq only in the diesel automatic variants. It also comes in the Scout variant, a more rugged version of the SUV.

Only the entry-level Style variant gets a discounted price for a saving of Rs 2.37 lakh.

The carmaker showcased the petrol-powered Kodiaq at Auto Expo 2020 and is expected to launch it by April 2020.

(all prices ex-showroom India)

