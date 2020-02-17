Wish To Buy A Honda Car? Check Out This Month’s Offers To Pick The Right One!

Published On Feb 17, 2020 04:40 PM By Rohit for Honda CR-V

Apart from the Accord Hybrid, all other models are offered with discounts

Honda kicked in the new year by introducing various discounts and benefits across its lineup in January. Now, the carmaker has rolled out its list of offers for the month of February which will be valid till February 29, 2020. Let’s have a look at the model-wise offers:

Honda Amaze

Offers All BS4 variants of Amaze except the Ace Edition (2019 model) All BS4 variants of Amaze except the Ace Edition (2020 model) BS4 Amaze Ace Edition- VX MT/CVT (2019 model) BS6 Petrol Amaze (2020 model) E.W. (4th & 5th year) Rs 12,000 Rs 12,000 - Rs 12,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 30,000 Rs 20,000 Rs 30,000 Rs 20,000 3-year Honda Care Maintenance Program (on no exchange) Worth Rs 16,000 Worth Rs 8,000 at 50 per cent Worth Rs 16,000 Worth Rs 8,000 at 50 per cent

Honda is still offering total benefits of up to Rs 42,000 on the Amaze .

The exchange bonus is applicable only when a buyer sells their old car for a new Honda Amaze.

In case you don’t trade in your old car, Honda will still offer the extended warranty package along with a 3-year Honda Care Maintenance Program irrespective of whether you buy the 2019 Amaze or the 2020 model.

The above offers are valid on all variants of the Amaze, except the Ace Edition.

Honda Jazz

Offers Jazz (2019 model) Jazz (2020 model) Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Rs 20,000

The cash discount and exchange bonus are applicable on both petrol and diesel variants of the Jazz.

Honda is offering the Jazz with the same benefits of up to Rs 50,000 as seen in January.

Honda WR-V

Offers WR-V (2019 model) WR-V (2020 model) Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Rs 15,000

The WR-V gets total savings of up to Rs 45,000.

All petrol and diesel variants of the WR-V are offered with these benefits.

Honda is offering an additional cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 each on MY2019 WR-V compared to the MY2020 WR-V.

Honda City

Offers BS4 City (2019/2020 model) BS6 City- SV MT/ V MT/ V CVT (2019 model) BS6 City- VX MT/ VX CVT/ ZX MT/ ZX CVT (2019/2020 model) BS6 City- SV MT/ V MT/ V CVT (2020 model) Cash Discount Up to Rs 32,000 Up to Rs 32,000 Up to Rs 37,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 30,000 Rs 30,000 Rs 35,000 Rs 20,000

The total benefits on the City have gone up from Rs 62,000 to Rs 72,000 when compared to January 2020.

Both petrol and diesel variants of the BS4 City are offered with discounts.

Honda is offering benefits only on the petrol variants of the BS6 City.

Meanwhile, the fifth-gen City is all set to make its India debut on March 16.

Honda BR-V

Offers All petrol variants of BR-V except S MT/ VX MT (2019 model) Petrol BR-V S MT/ VX MT (2019 model) All petrol variants of BR-V except S MT/VX MT (2020 model) Petrol BR-V S MT/ VX MT (2020 model) Cash Discount Up to Rs 33,500 - Up to Rs 28,500 - Exchange Bonus Rs 50,000 Rs 50,000 Rs 45,000 Rs 40,000 Free Accessories Rs 26,500 - Rs 26,500 - Free Accessories (on no exchange) Rs 36,500 - Rs 31,500 -

The BR-V continues to be offered with total savings of up to Rs 1.1 lakh.

In case you don’t wish to trade in your old car, Honda will offer a cash discount of up to Rs 33,500 along with free accessories worth Rs 36,500 on any variant of the 2019 BR-V except for the S MT petrol and VX MT petrol.

Similarly, Honda is offering the 2020 BR-V (except the S MT petrol and VX MT petrol) with a cash discount of up to Rs 28,500 and free accessories worth Rs 31,500 for buyers who don’t wish to exchange their old car for a new Honda BR-V.

Honda Civic

Variants Cash Discount Exchange Bonus All diesel variants of Civic (2019 model) Up to Rs 2.5 lakh - Petrol Civic V CVT (2019 model) Up to Rs 1.25 lakh - Petrol Civic VX CVT (2019 model) Up to Rs 1 lakh Rs 25,000 Petrol Civic ZX CVT (2019 model) Up to Rs 50,000 Rs 25,000 All diesel variants of Civic (2020 model) Up to Rs 2 lakh

Honda is still offering the Civic with total benefits of up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Moreover, Honda is also offering a Guaranteed Value Buyback price at 52 per cent at the end of 36 months with a running limit of 75,000km.

Honda is also offering a buyback price of Rs 11,62,148 on the top-spec Civic ZX manual diesel variant.

Furthermore, select corporates and professionals can also avail a lease for a period of 3, 4 or 5 years as per their convenience.

Honda CR-V

Variant Cash Discount Guaranteed Buyback Diesel CR-V 1.6 4WD (2018 & 2019 model) Up to Rs 5 lakh Yes

The CR-V gets the maximum discount of up to Rs 5 lakh.

It also comes with the same leasing options as the Civic.

Moreover, the CR-V is offered with Guaranteed Value Buyback at 52 per cent after a period of 36 months. It gets a buyback price of Rs 17.04 lakh.

