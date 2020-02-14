This Is A Good Month To Buy A Hyundai!

Published On Feb 14, 2020 04:34 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Tucson

The carmaker is offering discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on its lineup

Hyundai is set to launch a slew of products, both new and BS6 updates, including the second-gen Creta in March. But for now, the carmaker is offering heavy discounts and offers on its existing BS4 lineup as well as a few BS6 models. Let’s have a look:

Hyundai Santro

Offers BS4 Santro BS6 Santro Consumer Offer Rs 30,000 Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 55,000 Up to Rs 35,000

Hyundai is also offering the Santro with a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and 3-year roadside assistance (RSA) along with these offers.

These offers are valid on all petrol variants of the Santro.

Hyundai Grand i10

Offers BS4 Grand i10 BS6 Grand i10 Consumer Offer Rs 40,000 Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 30,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 75,000 Up to Rs 35,000

Like the Santro, the Grand i10 gets a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and RSA.

Hyundai is offering these benefits on both petrol and diesel variants of the Grand i10.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offers BS4 Grand i10 Nios BS6 Grand i10 Nios Consumer Offer Rs 40,000 Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 55,000 Up to Rs 25,000

The offers are on both petrol and diesel variants of the BS6 Grand i10 Nios .

However, only the diesel variants of the BS4 get the benefits.

It also comes with a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty along with a 3-year RSA as offered on other Hyundai models.

Hyundai Elite i20

Variants Consumer Offer Exchange Bonus Corporate Discount Total Benefits Elite i20 Era & Magna+ (BS4 version) Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 45,000 Elite i20 Sportz+ & Above (BS4 version) Rs 40,000 Rs 20,000 Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 65,000 Elite i20 (BS6 version) Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 35,000

While the offers are split as per the variants for the BS4 version, the BS6 Elite i20 gets the same benefits across all variants.

Hyundai is offering these benefits on both petrol and diesel variants of the premium hatchback.

Moreover, you also get a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and 3 years of RSA.

Meanwhile, Hyundai will be unveiling the third-gen Elite i20 at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show in March.

Hyundai Xcent

Offers BS4 Xcent Consumer Offer Rs 90,000 Exchange Bonus - Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 95,000

The Xcent is available only to commercial buyers.

Hyundai recently launched its newest sub-4m sedan, the Aura, that is now available to private buyers in place of the Xcent.

Hyundai Creta

Offers BS4 Creta 1.6 variants only Consumer Offer Rs 75,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 30,000 Corporate Discount Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 1.15 lakh

Hyundai is offering benefits on both BS4 petrol and diesel variants of the Creta.

The second-gen Creta will be launched in India on March 17 .

It continues to get a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and RSA.

Hyundai Verna

Offers BS4 Verna Consumer Offer Rs 50,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 30,000 Corporate Discount Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 90,000

The India-spec Verna facelift, which was recently unveiled, is expected to be launched by April 2020.

Hyundai is offering these discounts on both petrol and diesel variants of the sedan.

It is also offered with a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and RSA.

Hyundai Tucson

Offers BS4 Tucson BS6 Tucson Consumer Offer Rs 1.25 lakh - Exchange Bonus Rs 75,000 - Corporate Discount Rs 50,000 Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 2.5 lakh Up to Rs 25,000

These offers are valid on both petrol and diesel variants.

Hyundai’s flagship SUV also gets a 3-year RSA and a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty package.

Hyundai unveiled the facelifted Tucson at Auto Expo 2020 and will be launching it soon.

Hyundai Elantra

Offers BS4 Elantra BS6 Elantra Consumer Offer Rs 1.25 lakh Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 75,000 Rs 40,000 Corporate Discount Rs 50,000 Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 2.5 lakh Up to Rs 1 lakh

The BS4 Elantra shares its offers with the BS4 Tucson.

Like other models, even the Elantra comes with a 3-year RSA and a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty package.

All offers are valid on both petrol and diesel variants of the sedan.

