  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsThis Is A Good Month To Buy A Hyundai!

This Is A Good Month To Buy A Hyundai!

Published On Feb 14, 2020 04:34 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Tucson

  • 1890 Views
  • Write a comment

The carmaker is offering discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on its lineup

Hyundai is set to launch a slew of products, both new and BS6 updates, including the second-gen Creta in March. But for now, the carmaker is offering heavy discounts and offers on its existing BS4 lineup as well as a few BS6 models. Let’s have a look:

Hyundai Santro

Hyundai Santro

Offers

BS4 Santro

BS6 Santro

Consumer Offer

Rs 30,000

Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 55,000

Up to Rs 35,000 

  • Hyundai is also offering the Santro with a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and 3-year roadside assistance (RSA) along with these offers.

  • These offers are valid on all petrol variants of the Santro.

Hyundai Grand i10

Hyundai Grand i10

Offers

BS4 Grand i10

BS6 Grand i10

Consumer Offer

Rs 40,000

Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 30,000

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 75,000 

Up to Rs 35,000 

  • Like the Santro, the Grand i10 gets a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and RSA.

  • Hyundai is offering these benefits on both petrol and diesel variants of the Grand i10.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offers

BS4 Grand i10 Nios

BS6 Grand i10 Nios

Consumer Offer

Rs 40,000

Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 55,000

Up to Rs 25,000

  • The offers are on both petrol and diesel variants of the BS6 Grand i10 Nios.

  • However, only the diesel variants of the BS4 get the benefits. 

  • It also comes with a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty along with a 3-year RSA as offered on other Hyundai models.

Hyundai Elite i20

Hyundai Elite i20

Variants

Consumer Offer

Exchange Bonus

Corporate Discount

Total Benefits

Elite i20 Era & Magna+ (BS4 version)

Rs 20,000

Rs 20,000

Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 45,000

Elite i20 Sportz+ & Above (BS4 version)

Rs 40,000

Rs 20,000

Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 65,000

Elite i20 (BS6 version)

Rs 15,000

Rs 15,000

Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 35,000

  • While the offers are split as per the variants for the BS4 version, the BS6 Elite i20 gets the same benefits across all variants.

  • Hyundai is offering these benefits on both petrol and diesel variants of the premium hatchback.

  • Moreover, you also get a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and 3 years of RSA.

  • Meanwhile, Hyundai will be unveiling the third-gen Elite i20 at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show in March.

Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

Offers

BS4 Xcent

Consumer Offer

Rs 90,000

Exchange Bonus

-

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 95,000

  • The Xcent is available only to commercial buyers.

  • Hyundai recently launched its newest sub-4m sedan, the Aura, that is now available to private buyers in place of the Xcent.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

Offers

BS4 Creta 1.6 variants only

Consumer Offer

Rs 75,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 30,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 1.15 lakh

  • Hyundai is offering benefits on both BS4 petrol and diesel variants of the Creta.

  • The second-gen Creta will be launched in India on March 17.

  • It continues to get a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and RSA.

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna

Offers

BS4 Verna

Consumer Offer

Rs 50,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 30,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 90,000

  • The India-spec Verna facelift, which was recently unveiled, is expected to be launched by April 2020.

  • Hyundai is offering these discounts on both petrol and diesel variants of the sedan.

  • It is also offered with a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and RSA.

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

Offers

BS4 Tucson

BS6 Tucson

Consumer Offer

Rs 1.25 lakh

-

Exchange Bonus

Rs 75,000

-

Corporate Discount

Rs 50,000

Rs 25,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 2.5 lakh

Up to Rs 25,000

  • These offers are valid on both petrol and diesel variants.

  • Hyundai’s flagship SUV also gets a 3-year RSA and a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty package.

  • Hyundai unveiled the facelifted Tucson at Auto Expo 2020 and will be launching it soon.

Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai Elantra

Offers

BS4 Elantra

BS6 Elantra

Consumer Offer

Rs 1.25 lakh

Rs 40,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 75,000

Rs 40,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 50,000

Rs 20,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 2.5 lakh

Up to Rs 1 lakh

  • The BS4 Elantra shares its offers with the BS4 Tucson.

  • Like other models, even the Elantra comes with a 3-year RSA and a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty package.

  • All offers are valid on both petrol and diesel variants of the sedan.

Read More on : Hyundai Tucson Automatic

R
Published by
Rohit

Write your Comment on Hyundai Tucson

Read Full News
  • Hyundai Elantra
  • Hyundai Tucson
  • Hyundai Verna
  • Hyundai Creta
  • Hyundai Xcent
  • Hyundai Elite i20
  • Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
  • Hyundai Grand i10
  • Hyundai Santro

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?