This Is A Good Month To Buy A Hyundai!
Published On Feb 14, 2020 04:34 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Tucson
The carmaker is offering discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on its lineup
Hyundai is set to launch a slew of products, both new and BS6 updates, including the second-gen Creta in March. But for now, the carmaker is offering heavy discounts and offers on its existing BS4 lineup as well as a few BS6 models. Let’s have a look:
Hyundai Santro
|
Offers
|
BS4 Santro
|
BS6 Santro
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 30,000
|
Rs 15,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 55,000
|
Up to Rs 35,000
-
Hyundai is also offering the Santro with a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and 3-year roadside assistance (RSA) along with these offers.
-
These offers are valid on all petrol variants of the Santro.
Hyundai Grand i10
|
Offers
|
BS4 Grand i10
|
BS6 Grand i10
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 40,000
|
Rs 15,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 30,000
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 75,000
|
Up to Rs 35,000
-
Like the Santro, the Grand i10 gets a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and RSA.
-
Hyundai is offering these benefits on both petrol and diesel variants of the Grand i10.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|
Offers
|
BS4 Grand i10 Nios
|
BS6 Grand i10 Nios
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 40,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 55,000
|
Up to Rs 25,000
-
The offers are on both petrol and diesel variants of the BS6 Grand i10 Nios.
-
However, only the diesel variants of the BS4 get the benefits.
-
It also comes with a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty along with a 3-year RSA as offered on other Hyundai models.
Hyundai Elite i20
|
Variants
|
Consumer Offer
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Corporate Discount
|
Total Benefits
|
Elite i20 Era & Magna+ (BS4 version)
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Up to Rs 45,000
|
Elite i20 Sportz+ & Above (BS4 version)
|
Rs 40,000
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Up to Rs 65,000
|
Elite i20 (BS6 version)
|
Rs 15,000
|
Rs 15,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Up to Rs 35,000
-
While the offers are split as per the variants for the BS4 version, the BS6 Elite i20 gets the same benefits across all variants.
-
Hyundai is offering these benefits on both petrol and diesel variants of the premium hatchback.
-
Moreover, you also get a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and 3 years of RSA.
-
Meanwhile, Hyundai will be unveiling the third-gen Elite i20 at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show in March.
Hyundai Xcent
|
Offers
|
BS4 Xcent
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 90,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
-
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 95,000
-
The Xcent is available only to commercial buyers.
-
Hyundai recently launched its newest sub-4m sedan, the Aura, that is now available to private buyers in place of the Xcent.
Hyundai Creta
|
Offers
|
BS4 Creta 1.6 variants only
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 75,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 30,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 10,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 1.15 lakh
-
Hyundai is offering benefits on both BS4 petrol and diesel variants of the Creta.
-
The second-gen Creta will be launched in India on March 17.
-
It continues to get a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and RSA.
Hyundai Verna
|
Offers
|
BS4 Verna
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 50,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 30,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 10,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 90,000
-
The India-spec Verna facelift, which was recently unveiled, is expected to be launched by April 2020.
-
Hyundai is offering these discounts on both petrol and diesel variants of the sedan.
-
It is also offered with a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and RSA.
Hyundai Tucson
|
Offers
|
BS4 Tucson
|
BS6 Tucson
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 1.25 lakh
|
-
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 75,000
|
-
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 50,000
|
Rs 25,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 2.5 lakh
|
Up to Rs 25,000
-
These offers are valid on both petrol and diesel variants.
-
Hyundai’s flagship SUV also gets a 3-year RSA and a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty package.
-
Hyundai unveiled the facelifted Tucson at Auto Expo 2020 and will be launching it soon.
Hyundai Elantra
|
Offers
|
BS4 Elantra
|
BS6 Elantra
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 1.25 lakh
|
Rs 40,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 75,000
|
Rs 40,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 50,000
|
Rs 20,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 2.5 lakh
|
Up to Rs 1 lakh
-
The BS4 Elantra shares its offers with the BS4 Tucson.
-
Like other models, even the Elantra comes with a 3-year RSA and a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty package.
-
All offers are valid on both petrol and diesel variants of the sedan.
