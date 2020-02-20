Maruti Car Offers In February: Up to Rs 86,200 Off On Remaining BS4 Stock

Published On Feb 20, 2020 12:15 PM By Rohit for Maruti Vitara Brezza

The carmaker is offering benefits only on the Arena models with additional discount on the 2019 models

Having updated its entire lineup (except for the Alto K10) to meet the upcoming BS6 norms, Maruti is currently running offers and benefits on several models, including its remaining BS4 stock. But while the carmaker usually rolls out offers for both its Arena and Nexa models at once, this time around it is only for the models it sells via Arena showrooms.

Here’s the model-wise breakup of the offers:

Alto 800 and Alto K10

Offers Amount Consumer Offer Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 43,000

Maruti is offering benefits on both petrol and CNG variants of the Alto 800 and Alto K10.

Both the Alto 800 and the Alto K10 are also being offered with an additional discount of Rs 10,000 on 2019 models.

The offers are applicable on both MT and AMT variants of the Alto K10 as well.

While the Alto is BS6 from April 2019 (CNG version was launched on Jan 2020), the K10 is BS4 only and is likely to be discontinued when the BS6 emission norms kick in from April 2020.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here .

S-Presso

Offers Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,500 Total Benefits Up to Rs 27,500

Like the Alto siblings, Maruti is also offering an additional discount of Rs 10,000 on the 2019 models of the S-Presso .

Maruti S-Presso has been BS6-compliant since launch.

Meanwhile, Maruti is expected to launch the CNG variant of the S-Presso soon.

Eeco

Offers Amount Consumer Offer Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 37,000

All offers are applicable on both petrol and CNG variants of the Eeco.

The 2019 models of the MPV are being offered with an additional discount of Rs 10,000.

Maruti launched the BS6 Eeco in January 2020.

Celerio

Offers Amount Consumer Offer Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 42,000

Maruti is offering the same offers on all variants of the Celerio X too.

These offers are valid on all the petrol and CNG variants of the Celerio.

It is also offered with an additional discount of Rs 10,000 for 2019 models.

Maruti launched the BS6 Celerio in January 2020.

Wagon R

Offers Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,500 Total Benefits Up to Rs 32,500

Both petrol and CNG variants of the WagonR are being offered with the above offers.

Maruti is also offering an additional discount of Rs 10,000 on the 2019 models of the compact hatchback.

Meanwhile, the BS6 CNG variant of the WagonR was launched recently. The petrol-powered BS6-compliant WagonR was launched in June 2019.

Swift (All petrol variants except LXi)

Offers Amount Consumer Offer Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000

While the Swift LXi variant gets the same exchange bonus and corporate discount as the other petrol counterparts, Maruti is offering it with a consumer offer of Rs 28,500.

The 2019 models of the Swift petrol are also being offered with the same additional discount as seen on other Arena offerings.

Maruti is offering the Swift Special Edition (petrol) with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Maruti launched the BS6-compliant Swift petrol in June 2019.

Swift (All diesel variants)

Offers Amount Consumer Offer Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 10,000

When buying a diesel variant of the Swift, you can choose between either a 5-year extended warranty package worth up to Rs 17,700 or a cash discount of up to Rs 15,750.

The 2019 models of the Swift diesel are also being offered with the same additional discount as seen on other Arena offerings.

Hence, the total savings on the Swift diesel goes up to Rs 67,700.

Maruti Swift diesel is BS4-compliant and will be discontinued by April 2020.

These offers are applicable on both MT and AMT variants of the Swift.

Dzire (All petrol variants)

Offers Amount Consumer Offer Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 55,000

These offers are applicable on both MT and AMT variants of the sedan.

While the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same, the Dzire Special Edition comes with a consumer offer of Rs 1,500.

Like its hatchback sibling, the 2019 models of the Dzire too are being offered with the same additional discount.

Maruti launched the BS6-compliant Dzire petrol in June 2019.

Dzire (All diesel variants)

Offers Amount Consumer Offer Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 10,000

When buying a diesel variant of the Dzire, you can choose between either a 5-year extended warranty package worth up to Rs 19,100 or a cash discount of up to Rs 17,000.

The 2019 models of the Dzire diesel are also being offered with the same additional discount as seen on its petrol counterpart.

Hence, the total savings on the Dzire diesel go up to Rs 74,100.

Maruti Dzire diesel is BS4-compliant and will be discontinued by April 2020.

Vitara Brezza

(Pictured: Pre-facelift Vitara Brezza)

Offers Amount Consumer Offer Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 10,000

Buyers looking to buy the Vitara Brezza can choose between either a 5-year extended warranty package worth up to Rs 21,200 or a cash discount of up to Rs 19,500.

Maruti is offering the 2019 models of the SUV with an additional discount of Rs 10,000.

The total savings figure stretches up to Rs 86,200.

This is the pre-facelift diesel model, which is BS4 compliant.

Maruti will be launching the 2020 Vitara Brezza facelift soon, which will come with BS6 1.5-litre petrol engine. Maruti will not offer diesel with the updated Vitara Brezza.

Ertiga (diesel)

Offers Amount Consumer Offer - Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount -

The exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 is applicable only on the diesel variants of the Ertiga .

Maruti is not offering any benefits on the petrol and CNG variants of the MPV.

However, like other Arena offerings, the 2019 models of the Ertiga get an additional discount of Rs 10,000.

Maruti Ertiga diesel is BS4-compliant and will be discontinued by April 2020.

Read More on : Vitara Brezza AMT