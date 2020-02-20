Mahindra Offers In February: Up to Rs 3 lakh Off On Remaining BS4 Stock
Published On Feb 20, 2020 05:00 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Alturas G4
All the models are being offered with benefits although it varies depending on the variant you choose
-
The Bolero Power+ gets the lowest exchange bonus.
-
Mahindra is offering maximum cash discount on the Alturas G4.
-
All offers are valid until February 29, 2020.
Mahindra is one of the carmakers that is still left with BS4 inventory. Now, in order to clear out this stock before the BS6 norms kick in (from April 1, 2020), it is offering benefits and discounts across its entire range. So far, only the petrol-powered variants of the XUV300 are BS6 compliant in Mahindra’s lineup. Let’s take a closer look at the current offers from Mahindra:
|
Models
|
Cash Discount
|
Exchange Offer
|
Corporate Bonus
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 35,000
|
Up to Rs 40,000
|
Up to Rs 4,500
|
Up to Rs 79,500
|
Marazzo
|
Up to Rs 1.34 lakh
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Up to Rs 7,000
|
Up to Rs 1.66 lakh
|
XUV500
|
Up to Rs 55,000
|
Up to Rs 40,000
|
Up to Rs 9,000
|
Up to Rs 1.04 lakh
|
Up to Rs 44,400
|
Up to Rs 30,000
|
Up to Rs 5,000
|
Up to Rs 79,400
|
Alturas G4
|
Up to Rs 2.4 lakh
|
Up to Rs 50,000
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Up to Rs 3.05 lakh
|
Bolero Power+
|
Up to Rs 13,100
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Up to Rs 27,100
|
TUV300
|
Up to Rs 56,751
|
Up to Rs 30,000
|
Up to Rs 5,000
|
Up to Rs 91,751
|
KUV100 NXT
|
Up to Rs 38,645
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Up to Rs 62,645
-
Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here.
Note: The abovementioned offers are applicable in Delhi. However, offers in other cities are more or less the same. Do note that offers may vary depending on the variant chosen. Hence, we request you to contact the nearest Mahindra dealership for exact details.
The carmaker is still offering the maximum benefit of up to Rs 3.05 lakh on the Alturas G4. It comes with a cash discount of up to Rs 2.4 lakh, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 15,000.
Mahindra’s MPV, the Marazzo, is the second Mahindra model to be offered with the highest discounts. Buyers can get total benefits of up to Rs 1.66 lakh, which is made up of a cash discount of up to Rs 1.34 lakh, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 7,000.
