Mahindra Offers In February: Up to Rs 3 lakh Off On Remaining BS4 Stock

All the models are being offered with benefits although it varies depending on the variant you choose

The Bolero Power+ gets the lowest exchange bonus.

Mahindra is offering maximum cash discount on the Alturas G4.

All offers are valid until February 29, 2020.

Mahindra is one of the carmakers that is still left with BS4 inventory. Now, in order to clear out this stock before the BS6 norms kick in (from April 1, 2020), it is offering benefits and discounts across its entire range. So far, only the petrol-powered variants of the XUV300 are BS6 compliant in Mahindra’s lineup. Let’s take a closer look at the current offers from Mahindra:

Models Cash Discount Exchange Offer Corporate Bonus Total Benefits XUV300 Up to Rs 35,000 Up to Rs 40,000 Up to Rs 4,500 Up to Rs 79,500 Marazzo Up to Rs 1.34 lakh Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 7,000 Up to Rs 1.66 lakh XUV500 Up to Rs 55,000 Up to Rs 40,000 Up to Rs 9,000 Up to Rs 1.04 lakh Scorpio Up to Rs 44,400 Up to Rs 30,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 79,400 Alturas G4 Up to Rs 2.4 lakh Up to Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 3.05 lakh Bolero Power+ Up to Rs 13,100 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 27,100 TUV300 Up to Rs 56,751 Up to Rs 30,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 91,751 KUV100 NXT Up to Rs 38,645 Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 62,645

Note: The abovementioned offers are applicable in Delhi. However, offers in other cities are more or less the same. Do note that offers may vary depending on the variant chosen. Hence, we request you to contact the nearest Mahindra dealership for exact details.

The carmaker is still offering the maximum benefit of up to Rs 3.05 lakh on the Alturas G4 . It comes with a cash discount of up to Rs 2.4 lakh, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 15,000.

Mahindra’s MPV, the Marazzo , is the second Mahindra model to be offered with the highest discounts. Buyers can get total benefits of up to Rs 1.66 lakh, which is made up of a cash discount of up to Rs 1.34 lakh, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 7,000.

