CNG trims of the S-Presso, Celerio and Wagon R receive the highest benefits.

Maximum savings are offered on MY22 units, which are valid till January 13, 2023.

The S-Presso and Celerio are offered with maximum benefits of up to Rs 65,000.

Save up to Rs 50,000 on Maruti Alto 800.

Avail savings of up to Rs 48,000 on Wagon R and Alto K10.

The Swift can be had with benefits of up to Rs 40,000.

Maruti Dzire is offered with the least benefits of up to Rs 20,000.

Maruti is offering January offers on several Arena models, including the Alto 800, Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso, Wagon R, Swift, and Dzire, with the most benefits offered on cars manufactured in 2022. CNG trims of MY22 units, such as the S-Presso, Celerio, and Wagon R, provide the highest discounts. No benefits are offered with Ertiga and Brezza this January.

Disclaimer: Buying cars manufactured in 2022 may affect their resale value compared to buying an MY23 unit. Also, the cash discount on MY22 Arena cars may reduce after January 13, 2023, depending on the variant chosen. For MY23 cars, the benefits are valid throughout the month.

Alto 800

Offers Amount MY22 (till 13th Jan) MY22 (from 14th Jan) MY23 Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Up To Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to 6,000 Up to Rs 6,000 Up To Rs 6,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 36,000 Up to Rs 31,000

The maximum savings for the MY2022 Alto 800 are offered on the CNG variants, which does not include the corporate discount. Post January 14, the cash discount drops to Rs 20,000.

Base variant of the MY2022 Alto 800 offers savings of up to Rs 11,000, with a cash discount of just Rs 5,000 and no exchange bonus.

All other petrol variants of the MY2022 Alto 800 get savings of up to Rs 46,000, including the exchange bonus, corporate discount and cash discount of up to Rs 25,000. The last benefit drops to Rs 15,000 from January 14.

The offers indicated for MY23 units are available on all petrol trims of the hatchback, except the base Std trim.

The Std trim receives the lowest cash discount of Rs 5,000, with no exchange bonus.

The CNG trim on the other hand is not eligible for the corporate discount but does get a cash discount of Rs 10,000 along with the exchange bonus.

Maruti Alto K10

Offers Amount MY22 (till 13th Jan) MY22 (from 14th Jan) MY23 Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Up To Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 8,000 Up to Rs 8,000 Up to Rs 8,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 48,000 Up to Rs 43,000 Up to Rs 38,000

The above-mentioned MY22 incentives are only available on the Alto K10's base-spec petrol manual trim.

The cash discount for the other two (Vxi and Vxi+) petrol-manual trims of the MY22 units is lowered to Rs 15,000, but the other benefits remain the same. Its total savings are the same for the whole month.

The Alto K10 CNG is offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus but gets no corporate discounts. Post January 13, the cash discount drops to Rs 20,000.

Maruti is offering no cash discounts for the AMT version of the entry-level hatchback, but the other two discounts remain for savings of up to Rs 23,000.

For MY23 models, the above-mentioned offers are valid on all petrol manual trims.

The cash discount is not available on the AMT model (MY23), but the other two benefits are retained.

The CNG version of the hatchback is not eligible for the corporate bonus, but still, offers savings of Rs 30,000.

Maruti S-Presso

Offers Amount MY22 (till 13th Jan) MY22 (From 14th Jan) MY23 Cash Discount Up to Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 30,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 65,000 Up to Rs 45,000 Up to Rs 35,000

The maximum cash savings on the MY22 S-Presso stated above are for the CNG variant, but that powertrain is not eligible for corporate discounts.

All petrol-manual variants (MY22 units) only get cash discounts of Rs 40,000, along with exchange bonus and corporate discount for total savings of up to Rs 60,000. However, the cash discount drops to Rs 25,000 from January 14.

The MY22 S-Presso’s AMT variants do not receive a cash discount, but they do receive an exchange bonus and a corporate discount, for a total benefit of up to Rs 20,000.

The discounts indicated above for MY23 are only available on manual S-Presso models.

MY23 CNG units also forfeit the corporate discount and receive a total savings of up to Rs 30,000.

Although the AMT models of 2023 are not eligible for cash discounts, they do get exchange and corporate bonuses worth up to Rs 20,000.

Maruti Wagon R

Offers Amount MY22 (till 13th Jan) MY22 (from 14th Jan) MY23 Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Up To Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 8,000 Up to Rs 8,000 Up to Rs 8,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 48,000 Up to Rs 38,000 Up to Rs 33,000

The maximum MY22 Wagon R incentives stated above are applicable on CNG and 1.2-litre petrol-manual variants of the hatchback. Post January 13, the cash discount drops to Rs 15,000.

For the 1-litre petrol-manual variants of the MY22 Wagon R, the cash discount drops to Rs 15,000 and then to Rs 10,000 from January 14.

Although the 1.2-litre and 1.0-litre AMT models (MY22) do not receive cash benefits, they do receive an exchange bonus and a corporate discount, for a total benefit of up to Rs 23,000.

Offers mentioned for MY23 models are valid on all manual trims, including the CNG variants.

The MY23 Wagon R’s AMT variants do not qualify for a cash discount, however, they do receive an exchange bonus and a corporate discount.

Maruti Celerio

Offers Amount MY22 (till 13th Jan) MY22 (from 14th Jan) MY23 Cash Discount Up to Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 30,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus 15,000 Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 65,000 Up to Rs 45,000 Up to Rs 29,000

The maximum savings indicated for MY22 units are valid for Celerio CNG variants, even though they don’t get corporate savings. Post January 14, the cash discount drops to Rs 30,000.

All petrol-manual variants for the MY22 Celerio above the base trim (V, Z and Z+) get a cash discount of Rs 15,000. With the exchange bonus and corporate discount, they get savings of up to Rs 34,000. After January 13, the cash discount is reduced to Rs 10,000.

The base trim of the MY22 Celerio gets peak savings of up to Rs 29,000 with the cash discount dropping to Rs 10,000.

The MY22 AMT models do not receive cash benefits, but they do receive the exchange bonus and corporate discount, for total benefits of up to Rs 19,000.

For MY23 models, the above-mentioned offers are valid on all petrol manual variants.

The CNG trim of the MY23 models does not qualify for a corporate discount, but the other two offers, i.e., cash and exchange bonus, remain the same.

The cash discount is not available in the MY23 AMT models, offering savings of only Rs 19,000.

Maruti Swift

Offers Amount MY22 (till 13th Jan) MY22 (from 14th Jan) MY23 Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Up To Rs 5,000 Exchange Bonus 15,000 Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000 Up to Rs 30,000 Up to Rs 25,000

The above-mentioned MY22 Swift discounts are only available on the VXi AMT model.

The cash discount is decreased to Rs 10,000 for the Z and Z+ AMT models, which drops further to Rs 5,000 post-January 13.

For the MY22 Swift MT stock, the LXi, Z and Z+ trims receive a Rs 5,000 cash discount, while the other two offerings stay unchanged. The total benefits on these models amount to Rs 25,000.

The mid-spec VXi MT trim (MY22) receives a Rs 15,000 cash reduction, with total benefits of up to Rs 35,000. That particular benefit drops to Rs 10,000 from January 14.

The MY22 Swift CNG units only get a cash discount of Rs 5,000.

For MY23 models, the above-mentioned offers apply to all variants of the Swift.

For the special edition kit, customers will be charged an amount of Rs 28,400, while retaining the exchange bonus and corporate discount.

Maruti Dzire

Offers Amount MY22 (till 13th Jan) MY22 (from 14th Jan) MY23 Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 5,000 NA Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount NA NA NA Total Benefits Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 10,000

The offers stated above for the MY22 units are only available on the AMT variants of the subcompact sedan.

All MY22 manual trims of the Dzire get an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 only.

MY23 Dzires, including MT and AMT trims, receive only a Rs 10,000 exchange bonus.

No offers are available on CNG trims.

Note

The offers mentioned above may vary depending on your city and State, please visit your nearest NEXA dealership for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

