The CNG variants promise similar fuel efficiency as the compact SUV’s strong-hybrid option

Grand Vitara CNG priced from Rs 12.85 lakh to Rs 14.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

Available in mid-spec Delta and Zeta variants.

Commands Rs 95,000 premium over corresponding petrol-manual variants.

Gets a 1.5-litre petrol-CNG engine with a claimed efficiency of 26.6km/kg.

Features include full LED lighting, a nine-inch touchscreen, cruise control and six airbags.

Maruti has introduced the CNG option on the Grand Vitara, making it the first SUV to get the cleaner fuel alternative. It is being offered on the mid-spec Delta and Zeta variants, prices listed below:

Variants Price (CNG variants) Price (Petrol variants) Price premium Delta Rs 12.85 lakh Rs 11.90 lakh Rs 95,000 Zeta Rs 14.84 lakh RS 13.89 lakh Rs 95,000

Just like other Maruti CNG cars, the Grand Vitara CNG demands a premium of Rs 95,000 over its corresponding petrol variants.

Powertrain Updates

Engine 1.5-litre petrol-CNG Power 88PS (on CNG)/ 101PS (on petrol) Torque 121.5Nm (on CNG)/ 136Nm (on petrol) Transmission 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel efficiency 26.6km/kg

The Grand Vitara CNG’s 1.5-litre petrol-CNG engine is rated at 88PS and 121.5Nm (when fed with natural gas), while being paired to a five-speed manual. The marque claims it will offer an economy of 26.6km/kg. For reference, the Grand Vitara’s strong-hybrid variants deliver a claimed 27.97kmpl, but the entry-level Zeta Plus Hybrid commands almost Rs 3 lakh more than the Zeta CNG.

You can now get a similarly fuel-efficient Grand Vitara for a lot less, but you’ll have to compromise on performance and boot space.

Feature Changes

None. The CNG variants continue with the same features available on the SUV’s corresponding petrol trims. The list includes full LED lighting with automatic headlamps, ambient lighting, cruise control, nine-inch touchscreen system, six airbags, a rear parking camera and hill hold control. In the Zeta trim, it is perhaps the most feature-loaded CNG offering in the country.

Rivals

The Maruti Grand Vitara is the sole SUV in India to get the CNG option, only to be joined soon by its sibling, the Toyota Hyryder. It is now available with three fuel choices: petrol mild-hybrid, petrol strong-hybrid, and petrol-CNG. Maruti now has 12 CNG cars on sale including the Grand Vitara.

