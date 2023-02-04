Published On Feb 04, 2023 12:31 PM By Ansh for Tata Harrier

Even after the recent price hike, Tata models can be had at a lower price this month

Harrier and Safari have discounts of up to Rs 45,000.

Tigor gets benefits of up to Rs 30,000.

Altroz can be had with discounts of up to Rs 28,000.

No benefits are available on Tata electric lineup.

These offers can be availed till the end of this month.

Carmakers like Maruti and Honda have started rolling out their monthly discounts for February 2023, and now, Tata has also joined the list. The carmaker had just recently bumped up the prices across its ICE lineup, but for customers planning to buy those models this February, there are some cash, exchange and corporate discounts available.

Here are the model-wise Tata offers for February 2023:

Tiago

Offer Amount Cash discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Benefit Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,000

The offers listed above are for all variants of the Tiago. The only difference is with the corporate discount which is capped at Rs 3,000 for the petrol variant.

Prices for the Tiago range from Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 8.05 lakh.

Tigor

Offer Amount Cash discount Rs 10,000/ Rs 15,000 (CNG) Exchange Benefit Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 30,000

The cash and exchange benefits are for all variants of the Tigor.

The petrol variants get a lower cash discount of Rs 10,000 and the corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000.

Tata has now priced the Tigor from Rs 6.20 lakh to Rs 8.90 lakh.

Altroz

Offer Amount Cash discount Up to 15,000 Exchange Benefit 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 28,000

The diesel variants of the Altroz get the max benefits stated above.

Petrol variants get a lower cash discount of up to Rs 10,000.

Corporate and exchange benefits are the same for all variants.

New prices for the Altroz range between Rs 6.45 lakh and Rs 10.40 lakh.

Harrier

Offer Amount Cash discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Benefit Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000

All variants of the Tata Harrier can be had with these benefits.

Prices for the Harrier now range from Rs 15 lakh to 22.60 Rs lakh.

Safari

Offer Amount Cash discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Benefit Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000

Safari gets the same benefits as the Harrier.

Tata’s three-row SUV is now priced from Rs 15.65 lakh to Rs 24.01 lakh.

Nexon

Offer Amount Corporate discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total benefits Up to Rs 3,000

The Nexon is only being offered with a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000.

Also, this discount is only applicable to the petrol variants.

The Nexon’s new prices range between Rs 7.80 lakh and Rs 14.30 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Note: These offers listed above may differ depending on your location and the variant chosen. To get more details, we recommend you contact your nearest Tata dealership.

