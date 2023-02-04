Avail Benefits Of Up To Rs 45,000 On Tata Cars This February
Even after the recent price hike, Tata models can be had at a lower price this month
Harrier and Safari have discounts of up to Rs 45,000.
Tigor gets benefits of up to Rs 30,000.
Altroz can be had with discounts of up to Rs 28,000.
No benefits are available on Tata electric lineup.
These offers can be availed till the end of this month.
Carmakers like Maruti and Honda have started rolling out their monthly discounts for February 2023, and now, Tata has also joined the list. The carmaker had just recently bumped up the prices across its ICE lineup, but for customers planning to buy those models this February, there are some cash, exchange and corporate discounts available.
Here are the model-wise Tata offers for February 2023:
Tiago
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash discount
|
Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Benefit
|
Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 25,000
-
The offers listed above are for all variants of the Tiago. The only difference is with the corporate discount which is capped at Rs 3,000 for the petrol variant.
-
Prices for the Tiago range from Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 8.05 lakh.
Tigor
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash discount
|
Rs 10,000/ Rs 15,000 (CNG)
|
Exchange Benefit
|
Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 30,000
-
The cash and exchange benefits are for all variants of the Tigor.
-
The petrol variants get a lower cash discount of Rs 10,000 and the corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000.
-
Tata has now priced the Tigor from Rs 6.20 lakh to Rs 8.90 lakh.
Altroz
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash discount
|
Up to 15,000
|
Exchange Benefit
|
10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 28,000
-
The diesel variants of the Altroz get the max benefits stated above.
-
Petrol variants get a lower cash discount of up to Rs 10,000.
-
Corporate and exchange benefits are the same for all variants.
-
New prices for the Altroz range between Rs 6.45 lakh and Rs 10.40 lakh.
Harrier
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash discount
|
Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Benefit
|
Rs 25,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 45,000
-
All variants of the Tata Harrier can be had with these benefits.
-
Prices for the Harrier now range from Rs 15 lakh to 22.60 Rs lakh.
Safari
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash discount
|
Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Benefit
|
Rs 25,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 45,000
-
Safari gets the same benefits as the Harrier.
-
Tata’s three-row SUV is now priced from Rs 15.65 lakh to Rs 24.01 lakh.
Nexon
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Corporate discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total benefits
|
Up to Rs 3,000
-
The Nexon is only being offered with a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000.
-
Also, this discount is only applicable to the petrol variants.
-
The Nexon’s new prices range between Rs 7.80 lakh and Rs 14.30 lakh.
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi
Note: These offers listed above may differ depending on your location and the variant chosen. To get more details, we recommend you contact your nearest Tata dealership.
