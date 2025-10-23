Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Prototype Unveiled, 5 Things You Should Know About The Small Land Cruiser SUV

The ‘FJ’ here means freedom and joy, combining Land Cruiser’s capabilities in a more compact form, making it accessible to more people

The Toyota Land Cruiser, already renowned worldwide for its capability, durability, and reliability, has got a new member to its lineup called, ‘Land Cruiser FJ’. While it retains the signature boxy design and rugged stance that define the Land Cruiser family, the FJ is one of the smallest versions of the iconic SUV. It is set to make its public debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. Ahead of its showcase, here are 5 things you need to know about Toyota’s newest off-road warrior.

Design: Compact But Tough

Let’s talk size. It’s 4,575 mm long, 1,855 mm wide, 1,960 mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,580 mm. Sounds compact for a Land Cruiser, right? It is, but still manages to look every bit as tough as its bigger siblings, thanks to FJ’s upright stance and bold design elements. Up front, it gets a gloss black rectangular grille which also has ‘TOYOTA’ motif at the centre, along with C-shaped LED DRLs. Below that there’s a chunky bumper which also integrates fog lamps, and a silver skid plate has also been integrated for a rugged look.

It has a boxy SUV silhouette complete with flared fenders and thick cladding along with black alloy wheels. The rear is highlighted by a tailgate mounted spare wheel and vertically stacked LED tail lights, along with a big and chunky blacked out bumper. It is interesting to note that both front and rear bumpers are segmented and have removable corners, which in turn improves the repairability.

Cabin: Functional And Practical

On the inside, this new “baby” Land Cruiser sports an all-black interior with a clean, upright dashboard. The dash is designed with flat surfaces to improve visibility and is complemented by a 3-spoke steering wheel and a large central touchscreen. Below the screen, you’ll find the AC controls, 4WD dial, and gear selector. Notably, the Land Cruiser FJ comes with a 5-seater layout.

Features on board also include a digital driver’s display, steering mounted controls, and dual-zone AC. As per Toyota, its safety kit will include level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and could also get multiple airbags and a 360-degree camera.

Customisations: Have It Your Way

Toyota will also be offering various customisation options for the Land Cruiser FJ. These include circular headlights (inspired by previous generations of Land Cruisers), MOLLE panels to mount outdoor equipment, snorkel and a roof luggage carrier. However, do note that several items will be introduced by Toyota sequentially, and may vary depending upon the region/country.

4. It’s Gasoline, But Naturally Aspirated

Toyota has revealed the engine specifications for one of its smallest Land Cruisers, which will be using a 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 2.7-litre naturally aspirated Power 163 PS Torque 246 Nm Transmission 6-speed ECT Drivetype 4-wheel-drive (4WD)

ECT - Electronically controlled torque converter transmission

This engine comes paired to a 6-speed ECT gearbox, meaning, it uses advanced electronics for optimised gearshifts.

When Will it Hit The Roads?

The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ is still not completely production-ready, but the wait won’t be long as the final version is set to hit the roads in mid-2026. Toyota will first launch it in its home market, Japan, before taking it to global markets. The automaker still hasn’t made any official confirmation regarding its India launch.