Published On Mar 29, 2024 12:56 PM By Rohit

Rising input costs and operational expenditures have been cited as the major reasons behind the price revisions

As is the norm of the automotive industry, a few rounds of price hikes throughout the year are inevitable, with the first couple of price revisions usually coming in at the onset of the new calendar and financial years, respectively. Now, for the upcoming financial year (FY) 24-25, many carmakers, including Toyota, have announced their plans to hike prices of the models in their India lineup.

Toyota

Toyota has announced that it will increase the prices for some variants of a few models, with an expected one percent increase. Toyota says the price hike, to take effect from April 1, is being initiated due to escalating input costs and operational expenditures.

Toyota’s current India lineup includes over 10 models priced between Rs 6.86 lakh and Rs 2.10 crore.

Kia

Another brand that recently revealed its plans to hike prices is Kia. The Korean automaker is set to increase the asking rates of its mass-market models including the Sonet, Seltos, and Carens by up to three percent. It has cited increasing commodity prices, input costs, and supply chain-related inputs as the reasons for the upcoming round of price hikes.

Kia currently has four models – including the fully imported EV6 – on sale in India, priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 65.95 lakh.

Also Check Out: Watch: 5 Reasons Why The Kia EV9 Electric SUV Will Cost Nearly Rs 1 Crore

Honda

While Honda is yet to release an official statement announcing the exact quantum of the price hike, multiple online reports have stated that the Japanese carmaker will hike prices of its models. All three models in its India portfolio, namely the Amaze, City (and City Hybrid), and the Elevate will be subjected to the price revision.

Honda’s Indian portfolio is currently priced in the range of Rs 7.16 lakh to Rs 20.39 lakh.

Although other carmakers, including Maruti, Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra haven’t announced price hikes yet, they are expected to follow suit soon. So stay tuned to CarDekho for further updates.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom pan-India