If you’re about to buy an off-roading SUV and are trying to choose between the Maruti Jimny or the existing 3-door Mahindra Thar, you might want to hold onto that cheque a while longer

The last few years has seen a growing interest from new buyers for an off-roader lifestyle SUV, especially since the debut of the second-generation Mahindra Thar (in its 3-door version). Last year, this space got a touch of practicality too with the launch of the Maruti Jimny with its 5-door layout and usable boot. There’s also the more utilitarian choice in the form of the Force Gurkha (also a 3-door SUV). But there will soon be a new lifestyle off-roader option – the Mahindra Thar 5-door, which will square off directly with these two capable offroaders. Here are the five key reasons why you should consider holding on for the elongated Thar:

Design Upgrades

The Thar 5-door will be based on the 3-door model but will have a longer wheelbase and two extra doors to make it a more practical and family-friendly offering. While it will mostly look similar to the existing Thar, spy shots of the upcoming SUV have hinted at a few design tweaks including circular LED headlights and a new grille. It’s also expected to get a fixed metal top option, which is currently not available on the 3-door Thar.

A More Premium Cabin

While the dashboard layout will remain largely unchanged over the 3-door Thar model, test mule spy shots reveal that the 5-door Thar will get updates in the form of bigger displays (touchscreen infotainment unit and instrument cluster), as well as a new climate control panel. The only other major revision inside could come in the form of a new cabin theme.

Additional Features

The Thar 5-door is expected to get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, dual-zone AC with rear vents, a sunroof, and a rear centre armrest. In terms of safety tech, the elongated Thar is likely to get six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a reversing camera with front parking sensors.

Familiar Engines

Mahindra is expected to offer the long-wheelbase Thar with the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines as the current 3-door model but likely with increased outputs. Both engine options will get a choice of 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The 5-door Thar could also come with both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and 4-wheel-drive (4WD) options.

When Is It Expected To Go On Sale?

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is set to be unveiled in market-ready form on August 15, 2024 and is expected to go on sale soon after. We expect it to have a starting price of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a bigger and premium alternative to the Maruti Jimny and Force Gurkha 5-door.

