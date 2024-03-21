Modified On Mar 21, 2024 01:46 PM By Shreyash for Volkswagen Taigun

These new variants of the Taigun feature sportier design elements inside and out, including blacked-out alloy wheels and an all-black interior theme

Taigun will now have three variant lines - GT Edge, Chrome and Sport.

The new GT Line variant is offered with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine while the GT Plus Sport is limited to the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol option..

The exterior highlights include blacked out alloy wheels and red painted brake callipers.

On the inside, these new variants get an all black dashboard with red highlights, ambient lighting, and black seat upholstery.

No changes have been made to the feature list of the Taigun.

Prices for the new variants of the Taigun are expected to be announced in April 2024.

As part of Volkswagen India’s 2024 model plans, the Volkswagen Taigun variant lineup has been revised. It will also get two new GT variants: Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport. These fresh iterations of the Taigun feature cosmetic enhancements both inside and out, aiming for a sportier appearance, and are available with both 1-litre and 1.5-litre engine choices. Let’s have a look at all the changes for these new Taigun GT variants.

Gets Sporty Black and Red Elements

On the exterior, the new GT variants of the Taigun feature smoked out headlights, dark finish for the underbody diffuser on front and rear, and blacked-out 17-inch alloy wheels. Additionally, the GT Plus Sport variant also gets a red GT badge on the front grille, side fender and bootlid. It also gets the red-painted brake callipers. In contrast, the GT Line variant is equipped with a 'GT Line' badge on the fender and tailgate while the TSI badge is blacked out.

On the inside, both the Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport variants come with an all-black interior theme and seat upholstery, and red ambient lighting. However, the latter also gets red highlights on the dashboard, sport steering wheel with red stitching, and metallic pedals.

Specifically, the 1.5-litre TSI GT Plus Sport variants also feature red stitching on the seats and 'GT' branding on the backrest, while the 1-litre TSI GT Line variant of the Taigun gets grey crystal grey coloured stitching on the seats and steering wheel.

Available With Both 1-litre & 1.5-litre Engines

With the introduction of the new GT variants, customers can get the sportier cosmetic treatment with the 1-litre engine option of the Taigun as well. The specifications of the Taigun GT Line and GT Plus Sport variants are outlined below:

Variant GT Line Sport GT Plus Sport Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 PS 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT

*AT: Torque Converter / DCT: Dual Clutch Transmission (Automatic)

No Changes To The Feature List

No feature changes have been implemented to the Taigun with the introduction of new GT variants. It comes with amenities like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, automatic AC, ventilated and powered front seats, ambient lighting, and a single-pane sunroof. The fully-loaded Dynamic Line variant also gets ventilated front seats.

The safety kit includes up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rear-view camera.

New Virtus GT Plus Sport Variant

Alongside with the new variants of the Taigun, the Volkswagen Virtus will also be getting a new GT Plus Sport variant. It was only showcased as a concept at the event, featuring the same black and red highlights for the exterior and interior. This new variant of the Virtus is expected to be launched in the second half of this year.

Price Range & Rivals

The Volkswagen Taigun is currently priced between Rs 11.70 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). The prices for the new GT Sport variants are expected to be announced next month. The new GT Plus Sport variant will rival the Hyundai Creta N Line and GTX variants of the Kia Seltos.

