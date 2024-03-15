Lexus LM Launched In India, Prices Start From Rs 2 Crore

Modified On Mar 15, 2024 06:15 PM By Rohit for Lexus LM

The new Lexus LM luxury van is powered by a 2.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol powertrain, and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup

Lexus has brought the new Toyota Vellfire-based LM MPV to India.

It is being sold in two variants: LM 350h (7-seater) and LM 350h (4-seater).

Prices for the two variants: Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.5 crore (ex-showroom pan-India).

Exterior highlights include a big spindle grille, electronically sliding rear doors and connected LED taillights.

Inside, it has a minimalistic design with two big screens taking centrestage.

Gets a big 48-inch screen for the second row, a 23-speaker sound system and ADAS.

The Lexus LM, whose bookings were opened back in August 2023, has finally been launched in India. It is a more opulent version of the Toyota Vellfire that was launched in India last year.

Variant-wise Prices

Variant Price (ex-showroom pan-India) LM 350h (7-seater) Rs 2 crore LM 350h (4-seater) Rs 2.5 crore

Lexus is charging Rs 50 lakh more for the lounge-like experience on the 4-seater captain seat version of its flagship luxury MPV than the 7-seater variant.

Lexus Exterior Design

The Lexus LM has a huge front windshield and a big spindle grille running down to the bottom lip of the fascia. Its face also gets stylish LED headlights sporting tri-piece LED elements. In profile, your attention will be first drawn to the MPV’s massive stance, mostly due to its long wheelbase. Then the party piece – the electronically sliding rear doors – and finally the multi-spoke alloy wheels. At the back, it gets connected and wraparound LED taillights along with the tall rear windscreen, giving it a clean appearance. It is both eye-catching and subtle in its elegance.

Cabin And Features

Lexus has provided it with a cream-coloured cabin theme and a minimalistic dashboard layout with two large screens for the digital driver’s display and the 14-inch infotainment system. The MPV boasts of a variety of seating options globally – 4-, 6- and 7-seat layouts – but is only available in the 4- and 7-seat variants in our market.

The main centrepiece, though, is its second row that gets comfort and convenience features such as reclining ottoman seats, a 23-speaker surround sound system and pillow-styled headrests. Lexus also offers the second row with a HUGE 48-inch TV mounted on the partition between the front and rear sections of the cabin.

Other tech on board includes 64-colour ambient lighting, a 10-inch heads-up display, heated and ventilated seats, and a range of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which includes adaptive cruise control and high-beam assist.

What Does It Get Under The Hood?

Lexus is offering the India-spec second-gen LM with a single strong-hybrid powertrain, using a 2.5-litre petrol, and rated at a combined output of 250 PS mated to an e-CVT automatic gearbox. The MPV also comes with all-wheel-drive (AWD).

Delayed Launch And Deliveries

Expressing his views on the announcement, Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice-President, Lexus India, said, “The debut of the all-new Lexus LM in India marks a pivotal moment for us, as we embark on a journey into the realm of ultra-luxury mobility. Upon announcing commencement of its bookings last year, the new Lexus LM had become an instant hit in the country. We thank our guests for their patience as well as their faith in the brand and are confident that we will be able to begin deliveries of the majestic new LM by mid of this year”, he added.

Competitor Check

The new Lexus LM is a luxury alternative to the Toyota Vellfire, and also serves as a luxury MPV option to 3-row SUVs such as the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS. It will also take on the upcoming Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

