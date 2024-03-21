Modified On Mar 21, 2024 05:15 PM By CarDekho for Volkswagen ID.4

The first Volkswagen EV to enter Indian market will be a premium electric SUV crossover

The Volkswagen ID.4 will be the brand’s first EV to be introduced in India.

Will enter India as a completely built unit (CBU), likely in a single well-equipped variant.

Globally ID.4 gets a 77kWh battery pack for a claimed range of over 500 km (WLTP).

At its annual conference where Volkswagen India reveals its product plans for the rest of the year, the German carmaker confirmed the launch timeline for its first pure EV for the country. The Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV crossover took to the stage and it was announced that we can expect it to be launched by the end of 2024, as a premium CBU import. Let’s explore everything that can be a part of the package once it lands on our shores.

Exterior

The Volkswagen ID.4 features a sleek design all around. With no radiator grille upfront, the Volkswagen logo takes center stage, surrounded by wraparound LED headlights that emphasize the car's aerodynamic shape. There are dynamic elements as well such as the air scoops on either end as well as the honeycomb air dam along the bottom of the front bumper.

Clean lines and sharp edges give the car a refined and futuristic look. Despite its crossover status, the ID.4 boasts impressive dimensions, being slightly shorter and lower than the Volkswagen Tiguan SUV. It still gets rugged styling elements such as the generous amount of cladding all around the bottom. Thanks to its streamlined design, the ID.4 boasts a low drag coefficient of 0.28 which is ideal for increasing the range . Around the back as well, the ID.4 features a sleek and premium design with the connected LED taillamps and tall rear bumper design. The silver skid plate rises high, trying to boost its SUV credentials.

We have seen a sportier version of the electric crossover in India last year, the ID.4 GTX.

Interior

Inside the Volkswagen ID.4, the futuristic vibe continues, with most functions operated through touch or voice commands. Instead of a traditional instrument cluster, you get a 5.3-inch digital display, called ID.Cockpit, that takes center stage on the leather-wrapped steering wheel, offering key information like battery status and range.

The gearshift is replaced by a large rocker switch beside the display, while lighting controls sit conveniently to the left. In the middle of the dashboard, a large touch screen handles navigation, entertainment, and more, with customizable options for drivers.

Features

The ID.4 comes loaded with comfort and convenience features familiar across the Volkswagen lineup. As a premium offering, the electric Volkswagen comes with dual-zone climate control, and a power tailgate with Easy Open & Close. On the tech front, the ID.4 offers a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, AR heads-up display, wireless mobile charging, wireless App-Connect, and connected car technology.

For safety, the ID.4’s s tandard features include six airbags, 360-degree camera, and a full suite of advanced driver assist systems (ADAS). A replaceable aluminum underbody panel shields the battery from road hazards. In case of a severe accident, the battery is automatically disabled for added safety.

Battery, Range & Performance

Internationally, the VW ID.4 is available in 4 different variants with both rear-wheel drive (RWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) on offer. Volkswagen hasn’t yet confirmed as to which battery-pack option will make its way to India, but here’s a quick glance at the different powertrain options it could get :

Variants Base RWD Long Range RWD Long Range AWD GTX Power (PS) 170 PS 286 PS 286 PS 340 PS Battery Pack 52 kWh 77 kWh 77 kWh 77 kWh Drivetrain Single motor rear-wheel drive Single motor rear-wheel drive Dual motor all-wheel drive Dual motor all-wheel drive Claimed Range 360 km 541 km 521 km 510 km

Note:- These are the specifications of the ID.4 as offered in the UK market.

The ID.4 supports DC fast charging of up to 135kW that can top up the battery from 10 to 80 percent in 28 minutes. Meanwhile, 11kW AC fast charging would take 8 hours to fully replenish the battery from empty.

Price and Rivals

Upon its arrival in India, the Volkswagen ID.4 is expected to be priced at around Rs 65 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and the upcoming Skoda Enyaq.

